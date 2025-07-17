How to hit a hybrid like Evian champ Grace Kim | Golf tips

Aussie golfer Grace Kim hit two sublime 4-hybrid shots into the 72nd hole and on the second hole of the playoff at the Amundi Evian Championship. They will go down in history as two of the greatest shots hit by an Australian in major championship golf.

Her long-time coach and PGA Professional Khan Pullen has offered some advice over on the Australian PGA website outlining the key to consistent strikes with hybrid clubs and why every club golfer in Australia should be using them.

Khan Pullen hybrid advice:

The first tip for amateurs in hitting hybrids more consistently is to make sure that they all have at least one (probably more!) in their bag.

Even if you look at the highest levels of the men’s game, where their clubhead speeds are typically significantly higher than the females, there are a lot more hybrids and fairway woods in bags because they’re so much easier to use, much easier to get elevated and are more forgiving.

Hybrids are easier to hit because of the wider sole and the lower centre of gravity. The wider sole can help to get it through the grass a little bit better if the contact’s not quite perfect and the lower and further-back centre of gravity helps to get the ball up into the air a lot easier than a long iron. They are also better for hitting out of the rough and fairway bunkers.

When hitting hybrids, the mentality and swing technique is like hitting an iron, that is, having a slightly downward angle of attack on the ball to use the club effectively.

Go and see your PGA Professional and get a proper fit for the right carry, the right height and the right spin rate for you.

Hitting a hybrid certainly proved effective for Grace at Evian.

The High Performance Manager at Golf NSW, Khan Pullen has been a PGA Professional since 1993 and in 2023 was named the PGA NSW/ACT Coach of the Year – High Performance.

The original PGA story is here