Australian WPGA Championship and Festival of Golf returns to the Gold Coast

The 2026 Australian WPGA Championship and Festival of Golf will return to the Gold Coast from March 19-22, with The Palms course at the renowned Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club to host the world-class golf action.

The WPGA Championship will be a highlight of a swing of co-sanctioned events between the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the Ladies European Tour (LET), which also includes the 2026 women’s Australian Open which will be held the week prior in Adelaide.

The 2026 Championship will also mark the first occasion that the event will be played as a standalone tournament, with this year’s event unfortunately cancelled due to Cyclone Alfred.

The announcement comes at a momentous time for Australian women’s golf after Grace Kim claimed her first major championship with a thrilling performance at the Amundi Evian Championship in France on Sunday. The 24-year-old’s playoff win followed on from fellow Australian Minjee Lee’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship victory, marking the first time two different Australians have won back-to-back women’s majors.

The 2026 Australian WPGA Championship winner will be awarded the Karrie Webb Cup, with the seven-time major winner continuing her involvement in the tournament.



A major event in the WPGA Tour of Australasia season, the Australian WPGA Championship will form a central part of the Festival of Golf, a joint initiative by the PGA of Australia, Mulpha Australia, Tourism & Events Queensland (TEQ) and Experience Gold Coast (EGC).

The Festival of Golf is set to redefine what golf can be, transforming it into a high-energy celebration where everyone is welcome.

Hosted in Sanctuary Cove’s Marine Village precinct, the Festival of Golf will bring together golf, food, fashion, fun, and community spirit in one dynamic experience. Whether you’re a die-hard golf fan, a curious local, or a first-time player, it will be a chance to eat, drink, watch, play, learn, and shop – all while feeling part of something truly inspiring and unforgettable.

The event will form a key part in what is shaping up to be a week of full festivities on the Gold Coast, with the T100 Triathlon event also scheduled on the same weekend.

WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn said she is looking forward to the return of the event especially after this year’s cancellation.

“The Gold Coast is the perfect stage for the Australian WPGA Championship to showcase some of the best female golfers in the world,” Lunn said.

“While we were disappointed to cancel this year’s event due to Cyclone Alfred, we’re looking forward to a refreshed WPGA Championship and Festival of Golf in 2026 and to welcoming back locals and fans to Sanctuary Cove.

“With the women’s Australian Open taking place the week before the WPGA Championship, we’re set for two exciting weeks of elite women’s golf in Australia. It’s the perfect opportunity to get around our Aussie athletes and for them to inspire the next generation of champions.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “This event is a unique and innovative one that provides a platform to showcase some of the best female golfers from around the world alongside an event for all at the Festival of Golf.

“It offers something for everyone and we can’t wait to continue to work with Mulpha Australia, Tourism and Events Queensland and Experience Gold Coast to bring this special celebration of golf and fantastic region to life.”

Seven-time major winner Karrie Webb AO said: “The 2026 Australian Women’s PGA Championship will combine some of the best Australasian golfers with the leading Ladies European Tour players at Sanctuary Cove.

“Adding the Festival of Golf will elevate this event to another level, and celebrate the advances being made both in women’s golf and women’s sport in general.

“Having played regularly on the Gold Coast throughout my career, it will be very satisfying to see top level golf return, and I’m personally excited to present the trophy to the winner on Sunday afternoon.”

Known for its outstanding work on many international events on the Gold Coast, Mulpha Australia will continue to further its connection to golf through the Festival of Golf.

“With a detailed blueprint and Sanctuary Cove’s reputation as a world-class events destination, we’re thrilled to once again partner with the WPGA Tour of Australasia, PGA of Australia, Tourism and Events Queensland, and Experience Gold Coast to host the Festival of Golf and Australian WPGA Championship,” said Mulpha Australia CEO Greg Shaw.

“Mulpha Events is known for delivering some of Australia’s most iconic experiences, and we’re incredibly excited to bring the nation’s biggest celebration of golf to life here at Sanctuary Cove.”

Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club CEO Paul Sanders said: “Following disappointment due to the cancellation of this year’s event, we are thrilled to prepare for and be involved in the Australian WPGA Championship once again in 2026.

“In close partnership with the WPGA Tour of Australasia, PGA of Australia, Mulpha, Experience Gold Coast, and Tourism and Events Queensland, we are incredibly proud to host this prestigious tournament for female golfers from around the world.

“As one of the best-integrated resorts in Australia, our world-class facilities, including the recently renovated The Palms golf course, will provide an unparalleled experience for players, spectators, and the community.

“We look forward to welcoming back players and golf enthusiasts alike to Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club for a truly exceptional event.”

Minister for the Environment and Tourism and Minister for Science and Innovation, Honourable Andrew Powell said: “I’m thrilled to see the WPGA Championship return to Sanctuary Cove in 2026.

“This event is a celebration of elite women’s sport and Queensland’s unmatched ability to host world-class experiences. We look forward to welcoming fans, players and visitors to the Gold Coast for a week of golf, community and unforgettable memories.”

Minister for Sport and Racing and Minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Honourable Tim Mander said: “The WPGA Championship is a fantastic showcase of talent and determination, and it’s great to see Queensland leading the way in supporting women’s sport.

“Events like this inspire the next generation of athletes while also delivering real benefits to our communities and local economies.”

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said: “We’re proud to welcome the Australian WPGA Championship back to Sanctuary Cove for its debut as a standalone event on the Gold Coast.

“This championship highlights the talent in women’s golf and reinforces our city’s reputation as a premier destination for world-class sport.”

Experience Gold Coast CEO John Warn said: “The Gold Coast is a golfer’s paradise, making it the ideal stage for the Australian WPGA Championship at one of our world-class courses.

“This event highlights the exciting momentum behind women’s sport and further strengthens our city’s reputation as a premier sporting destination.”

Alexandra Armas CEO of the LET, said: “We’re excited to have the WPGA Championship on the LET schedule once again in 2026.

“Although it was disappointing this year’s event had to be cancelled due to Cyclone Alfred, we’re grateful to the WPGA Tour of Australasia, Sanctuary Cove and the Gold Coast for their continued support and commitment to women’s golf.

“We’re looking forward to an excellent tournament in 2026 on the Gold Coast with the players competing for the Karrie Webb Cup, and we can’t wait to return to Australia.”

General Admission to the 2026 Australian WPGA Championship and Festival of Golf is free.



Hospitality packages are now available via Ticketek.

STORY: Alanna Mullan | WPGA/GA/PGA