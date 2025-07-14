Grace Kim’s magical finish to win Major | Video Highlights

Grace Kim has produced two of the most extraordinary shots witnessed in major championship history to win a thrilling Amundi Evian Championship in France.

Trailing Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul by two strokes standing on the 72nd tee, the 24-year-old from Sydney hit a brilliant second shot with her 4-hybrid to just two feet at the par-5 finisher, the ball bouncing just short of the hole, rising up a ridge and then rolling back down to kick-in distance.

Thitikul had a chance to win her first major in regulation with a putt for birdie from seven feet, her putt brushing the right edge of the hole and opening the door for Kim to tap-in for a round of 4-under 67 and join Thitikul at 14-under.

Paired together all day, the good friends went back to the 18th hole for the first playoff hole where Kim’s hopes seemed to sink when her second shot flared right and bounced into the creek that runs along the right side of the hole.

With Thitikul in greenside rough for two, Kim took a penalty drop and then produced the unimaginable, holing her pitch shot from rough on the other side of the creek for birdie.

It turned the heat up again on Thitikul, who chipped down to almost the exact same distance as she had in regulation, this time holing the putt to force a second playoff hole.

The pair split the fairway with their tee shots third time around before Kim took the upper hand with a shot to 10 feet as Thitikul again went long into the rough behind the green.

Thitikul chipped down to six feet but she would not even get the opportunity to hole out, Kim converting a second eagle in the space of three holes and her third of the day to complete a wild roller-coaster ride to golf immortality.

“Obviously I was pretty bummed to find out that my ball was in the middle of the water,” Kim said of her second shot at the first playoff hole.

“But, again, it’s not quite finished until the very end.

“I wasn’t worried. Dropped the ball and it kind of ended up in a pretty decent lie and just wanted to make sure I got it there. Just happened to have chipped it in.

“I don’t know if I can do it again. That was great.

“All three times I played that 18th hole today I hit the same club, which was a 4-hybrid. That will be staying in the bag.”

Coming on the back of Minjee Lee’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship victory, it marks back-to-back LPGA majors for what is now a record Aussie contingent on the LPGA.

Kim is the fifth Australian to win an LPGA major, joining Webb, Lee, Jan Stephenson and Hannah Green, and just Australia’s 17th golf major champion.

“This is unbelievable. Didn’t really know I was going to be sitting here this soon,” Kim added.

“I saw there is a picture of Karrie as you walk into the locker room, walking down 18 as well, so seeing that each day is motivating.

“Obviously Minjee’s first major was this one and this is now mine as well.”

Starting the final day as one of three Australians in the top four and within one-stroke of the lead, Kim took two early backward steps with bogeys at one and four.

But the 24-year-old responded with an eagle at the par-5 seventh and then made birdies either side of the turn to drag herself back within one of the lead held by English amateur Lottie Woad.

An eight-foot par putt on 11 would prove crucial in keeping Kim within reach of Woad and Thitikul yet disaster would strike at the very next hole.

A tee shot that came to rest underneath the lip of a fairway bunker gave Kim no hope of advancing her ball, a blast only serving to move the ball four feet backwards in the bunker.

It would lead to a double-bogey six that appeared terminal to her chances yet birdies at 15 and 16 got her to 12-under and within two of Thitikul heading to the 72nd hole.

After world No.2 Thitikul laid up with her second shot from the rough right of the fairway, Kim unleashed a hybrid from 190 yards that would set up the all-important eagle.

Early in the final round Minjee Lee looked the most likely Australian winner.

Seeking to join Karrie Webb as the only Australians to win consecutive major championships, Lee opened with six straight pars and then made birdies at seven and nine to turn in 2-under and one off the lead.

There were birdie looks on 10, 11 and 12 but a three-putt bogey on the par-5 15th would cruel her chances, a final eagle on 18 leaving the three-time major winner one shot short of the playoff.

Co-leader overnight, Gabriela Ruffels made bogey at the opening hole and was unable to turn momentum her way, dropping into a tie for ninth with a round of 1-over 72.

Runner-up 12 months ago, Stephanie Kyriacou closed with a 7-under 64 to jump into a share of 14th, making it four Aussies inside the top 15.





Final Australian Scores:

1 Grace Kim 65-68-70-67—270

Won on the second hole of sudden-death playoff

T3 Minjee Lee 66-71-66-68—271

T9 Gabriela Ruffels 65-71-66-72—274

T14 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-68-74-64—276

T65 Hira Naveed 71-71-73-72—287

MC Robyn Choi 71-74—145

MC Karis Davidson 74-72—146

MC Lydia Ko (NZ) 73-74—147

MC Hannah Green 73-77—150

MC Cassie Porter 73-79—152

STORY: Tony Webeck | GOLF AUSTRALIA/PGA AUSTRALIA