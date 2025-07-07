Some New Names to the Fore at Mt Osmond Seniors

By
Contributor
-
Nick Wake
Nick Wake (left)

Despite the wintry condition there was a warm welcome when the South Australia Senior Order of Merit ventured to Mt Osmond Golf Club. JOHN ANDERSON reports.

SA Seniors are having to get used to the revised schedule where we venture out in mid-winter! Although the sun “shone”, the “heat” component was missing as we climbed the 384 metres to Mt Osmond Golf Club perched above suburban Adelaide at the entrance to the South-Eastern Freeway.

We saw 9 degrees and visitors from the “plains” marveled at the resolve of the members, many of whom had got their round in before our 12:00 pm shot-gun start. However, the welcome was warm for the 61 starters for this popular event which had been rescheduled from a month ago because of dangerous winds.

Although Prepared Lies Through the Green were in place they were seldom needed as the course held up well into winter and presented its usual challenge mollified by the wonderful views.

Afterwards the fires were stoked in the 95 year old clubhouse and, as usual, MOGC ensured that we were well fed during the presentation ceremony prior to the trip home.

 

Senior Men

The one well-known name on the leader boards was Nick Wake (Glenelg) winning the Gross and Nett with 73/73 showing that his long previous experience at hilly Blackwood had not been diminished by now playing on the sand-belt. Two players from the Vines of Reynella, Tony Nobbs (77) and Andrew Stoodley (79) also used their “hills’ knowledge to fill the Gross placings.

Mt Osmond’s Chris Rudd was second in the Nett on a countback from Wake with Stoodley (74) third.

 

Super Senior Men

Rod Phillips
Rod Phillips (right0

Golf SA Chairman, Rod Phillips is a former long term Mt Osmond member and was also an early morning starter there so perhaps no surprise that he was at home in winning the Gross with 80. Rod is now at Royal Adelaide and has at least two well-known Tour Pros sorting out his game so he must be listening !

Peter Shaw (Grange)(84) was second in the Gross on a countback from John Keogh (Glenelg).

Alan Bartram
Alan Bartram

In the Nett, veteran Alan Bartram (Mt Osmond) was a very popular winner with a superb 66. A testimony to being steady and keeping the ball in play. Phillips, Peter Parks (Mt Osmond) and John Gilleade (Blackwood) were a long way back with 76’s.

 

Senior Women

Young Mi Ko
Young Mi Ko

Local knowledge for Young Mi Ko (90) pipping Grange’s Susan Olsen and North Adelaide’s Jeongae Choi on a countback in the Gross.

Nett to North Adelaide’s Ki Sun Nam (72) with Jeongae (74) second and Young Mi Ko) (78) third.

Ki Sun Nam
Ki Sun Nam

 

Super Senior Women

Lisa Ringwood (Mt Osmond) had a day out taking the Gross and Nett (97/73) with Anne Arnfield (Royal Adelaide) (98) and Julie Lovett (Mt Osmond) (102) filling the placings in the Gross.

Nett placings went to Briony Williams (79) from Helen Rawnsley (Mt Osmond) and Trish White (Blackwood) with 82’s.

 

For full results visit: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/5134238/results and for the Order of Merit status see: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/

 

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

73

Rod Phillips

Royal Adelaide

80

Young Mi Ko

Mt Osmond

90

Lisa Ringwood

Mt Osmond

97

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

77

Peter Shaw

Grange

84

Susan Olsen

Grange

90

Anne Arnfield

Royal Adelaide

98

Andrew Stoodley

The Vines

79

John Keogh

Glenelg

84

Jeongae Choi

North Adelaide

90

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

102

Mark Potter

The Vines

80

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

85

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

95

Helen Rawnsley

Mt Osmond

103

Paul Thomas

Grange

82

Alan Bartram

Mt Osmond

86

Ki Sun Nam

North Adelaide

95

Jill Sommerlad

Blackwood

105

Philip Chapman

Aston Hills

82

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

87

Susan Dob

Grange

97

Roxxy Bent

Oakbank

105

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

84

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

87

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

99

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

106

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

73

Alan Bartram

Mt Osmond

66

Ki Sun Nam

North Adelaide

72

Lisa Ringwood

Mt Osmond

73

Chris Rudd

Mt Osmond

73

Rod Phillips

Royal Adelaide

76

Jeongae Choi

North Adelaide

74

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

79

Andrew Stoodley

The Vines

74

Peter Parks

Mt Osmond

76

Young Mi Ko

Mt Osmond

78

Helen Rawnsley

Mt Osmond

82

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

75

John Gilleade

Blackwood

76

Susan Olsen

Grange

80

Trish White

Blackwood

82

Paul Thomas

Grange

77

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

77

Kui Liu

North Adelaide

80

Jill Sommerlad

Blackwood

83

John Bannister

Grange

77

Peter Shaw

Grange

77

Toi Haig

Mt Osmond

81

Anne Arnfield

Royal Adelaide

83

Mark Potter

The Vines

79

Colin Andy

Future Golf

77

Jean Zhang

Kooyonga

82

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

84

 

Leave a Reply