Some New Names to the Fore at Mt Osmond Seniors

Despite the wintry condition there was a warm welcome when the South Australia Senior Order of Merit ventured to Mt Osmond Golf Club. JOHN ANDERSON reports.

SA Seniors are having to get used to the revised schedule where we venture out in mid-winter! Although the sun “shone”, the “heat” component was missing as we climbed the 384 metres to Mt Osmond Golf Club perched above suburban Adelaide at the entrance to the South-Eastern Freeway.

We saw 9 degrees and visitors from the “plains” marveled at the resolve of the members, many of whom had got their round in before our 12:00 pm shot-gun start. However, the welcome was warm for the 61 starters for this popular event which had been rescheduled from a month ago because of dangerous winds.

Although Prepared Lies Through the Green were in place they were seldom needed as the course held up well into winter and presented its usual challenge mollified by the wonderful views.

Afterwards the fires were stoked in the 95 year old clubhouse and, as usual, MOGC ensured that we were well fed during the presentation ceremony prior to the trip home.

Senior Men

The one well-known name on the leader boards was Nick Wake (Glenelg) winning the Gross and Nett with 73/73 showing that his long previous experience at hilly Blackwood had not been diminished by now playing on the sand-belt. Two players from the Vines of Reynella, Tony Nobbs (77) and Andrew Stoodley (79) also used their “hills’ knowledge to fill the Gross placings.

Mt Osmond’s Chris Rudd was second in the Nett on a countback from Wake with Stoodley (74) third.

Super Senior Men

Golf SA Chairman, Rod Phillips is a former long term Mt Osmond member and was also an early morning starter there so perhaps no surprise that he was at home in winning the Gross with 80. Rod is now at Royal Adelaide and has at least two well-known Tour Pros sorting out his game so he must be listening !

Peter Shaw (Grange)(84) was second in the Gross on a countback from John Keogh (Glenelg).

In the Nett, veteran Alan Bartram (Mt Osmond) was a very popular winner with a superb 66. A testimony to being steady and keeping the ball in play. Phillips, Peter Parks (Mt Osmond) and John Gilleade (Blackwood) were a long way back with 76’s.

Senior Women

Local knowledge for Young Mi Ko (90) pipping Grange’s Susan Olsen and North Adelaide’s Jeongae Choi on a countback in the Gross.

Nett to North Adelaide’s Ki Sun Nam (72) with Jeongae (74) second and Young Mi Ko) (78) third.

Super Senior Women

Lisa Ringwood (Mt Osmond) had a day out taking the Gross and Nett (97/73) with Anne Arnfield (Royal Adelaide) (98) and Julie Lovett (Mt Osmond) (102) filling the placings in the Gross.

Nett placings went to Briony Williams (79) from Helen Rawnsley (Mt Osmond) and Trish White (Blackwood) with 82’s.

For full results visit: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/5134238/results and for the Order of Merit status see: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/