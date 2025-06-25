Elvis set for Australian PGA Championship defense in Brisbane

Australian golf rising star Elvis Smylie has been locked in for the the defence of his BMW Australian PGA Championship title.

This year’s championship, co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour, will again be hosted by Royal Queensland Golf Club from November 27-30.

The 23-year-old from the Gold Coast provided one of the major highlights of last season’s Summer of Golf when he held off three-time champion Cameron Smith to win the Joe Kirkwood Cup for the first time.

It propelled Smylie onto the world stage by earning him status as a full-time member of the DP World Tour and he went on to claim the 2024/25 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit title.

“Winning the Joe Kirkwood Cup for the first time was a huge honour and definitely the highlight of my career so far,” Smylie said.

“I have some great memories of that final Sunday. It meant so much to win at home in front of my family and friends in one of Australia’s most important championships.

“Being a BMW ambassador just made it even more special. “Although there’s still a lot of this year to play out, I can’t wait to get back to RQ and try to do it all again.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “Elvis played some spectacular golf at Royal Queensland last year, especially down the stretch when he had one of our game’s greats in Cam Smith playing alongside him and trying to chase him down”.

“It’s been very rewarding to see his progress since then, winning our Order of Merit for the first time and going on to play successfully internationally, including at his first US PGA Championship where he made the cut at his first attempt of a US Major and he now has The Open Championship to come.

“We look forward to seeing Elvis back at Royal Queensland where I’m sure he will be determined to get his name on the Kirkwood Cup for the second time.”

Wolfgang Buechel, CEO of BMW Group Australia – the title partner of the Australian PGA Championship – said: “BMW has a long and proud association with Elvis, and it has been delightful for us to witness his remarkable rise in world golf.

“We look forward to his return to the BMW Australian PGA Championship in 2025, where our entire team will be there to cheer him on.

“We also look forward to again be the title partner of the BMW Australian PGA Championship – an event that continues to go from strength to strength and perfectly complements our partnerships with the PGA, Golf Australia and the WPGA.”

Minister for Sport and Racing and Minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tim Mander said:“Elvis Smylie’s win last year was a standout moment for Queensland and Australian golf, you could see how much it meant to him to lift the Joe Kirkwood Cup on home soil.

“It’s no surprise he’s eager to return and defend his title, and I’ve no doubt fans will turn out in force to see if he can do it again.”

“Now in its fifth consecutive year at Royal Queensland Golf Club and just 15 minutes’ drive from Brisbane, the BMW Australian PGA Championship continues to deliver for Queensland. It brings in thousands of visitors, fills hotels and restaurants, and showcases our state as a premier destination for world-class sporting events.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said: “Brisbane is excited to host this world-class event for the fifth straight year in 2025, bringing thousands of passionate fans back to Royal Queensland Golf Club.

“Elvis Smylie is the first big name confirmed to compete, but certainly won’t be the last – promising fans another thrilling Championship.

“Brisbane is Australia’s lifestyle capital, and this event is a hole in one for our city, boosting our economy as visitors pack our hotels, restaurants, and local attractions.”

The BMW Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council via Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

ORIGINAL STORY: Paul Munnings | PGA AUSTRALIA