US Senior Open winner Padriag Harrington | It’s the hands and arms not the hips and torso

Multiple major winner Padriag Harrington has just won his second US Senior Open so when it comes to the golf swing you’d be pretty confident he knows what he’s talking about.

Shortly before the 53 year old Irishman teed it up at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs on the way to his latest triumph he put out this offering in his popular long-running Paddy’s Golf Tips series.

In it Harrington harks back to “his childhood” when he was a junior golfer and hit a great shot out of some trees.

“Someone was heard to say, ‘What great hands he has! I took that as an insult at the time,” Harrigan says.

“I think I took it as an insult at the time I suppose because this is where coaching was in the late 80’s. It was about using the bigger muscles and the body and connection and all these sort of things.”

Harrington says it has taken him some 35 years to realise the most important thing in the golf swing is great hands.

“If you’re afraid of using your hands you’re doing it wrong. What we want to do is use the hands as affectively as we can.”

Harrington says it is a lesson all amateurs should learn.