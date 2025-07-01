Entries open for 2025 Australian Senior Amateur Championships

“We are honoured to be hosting the Australian Senior Amateur this October at Monash Country Club,” said Acting General Manager Daniel Paton.
“With panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and a layout that rewards strategy and precision, we believe Monash will offer a true test of championship golf.
“The timing of the event is particularly special, as it coincides with our 75th anniversary, a significant milestone in the club’s proud history. Our members are equally excited to see the course presented at its best and to be part of such a significant occasion.”
Therese Magdulski, Golf Australia’s General Manager of Events and Operations, said: “Monash Country Club will be an amazing venue for the Australian Senior Amateur.
“We are incredibly grateful a club with the reputation of Monash has agreed to host our pinnacle senior event.
“We anticipate the event will attract a highly competitive field as this is the first time hosting on the east coast since the championship combined men and women in the same field.”
The host club is sure to be well represented with three members currently within the top five of the Senior Women’s Order of Merit as well as a host of strong players on the men’s side.
Mark Allen (Drouin) will be hoping to defend the title he won last year at Links Lady Bay, as will Gemma Dooley (New South Wales) who won in a playoff against three-time champion Sue Wooster (The National).
Event information
OVERVIEW
The Australian Senior Amateur Championship is open to players aged 55 years and over (for men) and 50 years and over (for women) and is contested over 54-holes stroke play. It is a Golf Australia National Order of Merit Senior ranking event.
2025 will be the fourth year the Australian Senior Amateur is combined to feature men and women playing on the same course at the same time for their respective titles.
Click here for full history and honour rolls.
HOST CLUB
Monash Country Club – Ingleside, NSW
ENTRIES
Format: 54-hole stroke play (no cut)
Eligibility: Men: 55 years and over; women: 50 years and over, as at 14 October, 2025
GA H’Cap Limit: 5.0(Men) & 12.0 (women)
Entries open: Tuesday 1 July 2025 – 12 noon AEST
?Entries close: Monday 15 September 2025 – 12 noon AEST
Entry fee: $250 (incl GST)
Inclusions: Practice round (Mon 13 Oct), range balls, pull buggy, player gift & presentation function