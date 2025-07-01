Entries open for 2025 Australian Senior Amateur Championships

The weather should be perfect at this time of the year and a great time to visit Sydney.

Some good news this year sees $4000 prize money for the top five players in both the men’s and women’s fields. This will be alongside the Medals presented to the podium and age group winners.

Monash is famous for its speedy greens and is in a beautiful bushland setting with lovely views of the ocean.

Entries are open for the 2025 Australian Senior Amateur Championships for men and women to be held from 14th-16th October at the Monash Country Club at Ingleside on Sydney’s northern beaches.

“We are honoured to be hosting the Australian Senior Amateur this October at Monash Country Club,” said Acting General Manager Daniel Paton.

“With panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and a layout that rewards strategy and precision, we believe Monash will offer a true test of championship golf.

“The timing of the event is particularly special, as it coincides with our 75th anniversary, a significant milestone in the club’s proud history. Our members are equally excited to see the course presented at its best and to be part of such a significant occasion.”

Therese Magdulski, Golf Australia’s General Manager of Events and Operations, said: “Monash Country Club will be an amazing venue for the Australian Senior Amateur.

“We are incredibly grateful a club with the reputation of Monash has agreed to host our pinnacle senior event.

“We anticipate the event will attract a highly competitive field as this is the first time hosting on the east coast since the championship combined men and women in the same field.”

The host club is sure to be well represented with three members currently within the top five of the Senior Women’s Order of Merit as well as a host of strong players on the men’s side.

Mark Allen (Drouin) will be hoping to defend the title he won last year at Links Lady Bay, as will Gemma Dooley (New South Wales) who won in a playoff against three-time champion Sue Wooster (The National).