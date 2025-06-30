South Australian senior golfers tackle The Vines Of Reynella

By
Contributor
-
Tony Nobbs (left) won both the Senior Men’s gross and nett.

By John Anderson.

Local Knowledge to the Fore at The Vines SASOOM

Monday 23 June saw the SA Seniors tackle The Vines Of Reynella in the foothills, south of Adelaide.

Always a popular and well run event some 53 players convened on a relatively warm winter’s day. The Vines was, as usual, well-presented but the challenge there is always the tricky greens.

Every visitor gets the “knowledge” that they all break towards the Clubhouse – and they do – well, except for the ones that don’t ! Adding to the test was the course having held the open-age Vardon event the preceding day which saw the greens well cut and rolled for that event. But, the icing on the cake was a very blustery north-westerly breeze – no a NW wind which kept up its strength all day and the scores reflected the test.

So locals should have had an advantage and so it proved with members winning all but one of the categories. We welcomed an interstate visitor in Bryce McJannett from Yowani Country Club/Canberra.

 

Senior Women

Amanda Heapy
Amanda Heapy

The Vines one and two in the Nett with Amanda Heapy (85) accounting for her SOOM rival Christine Trimmer (90) – Amanda’s local knowledge being an advantage over Christine as a new member to The Vines, this year. Third was the consistent Susan Olsen (Grange) (93) on a countback from another local in Kathryn Hender.

Hua Zhang
Nett winner Hua Zhang

Hua Zhang (Grange) won the Nett with 77 by one stroke from Amanda Heapy and Kathryn Hender another stroke back.

 

Super Senior Women

Leanne Ulstrup
Leanne Ulstrup

Gross and Nett to local Leanne Ulstrup (89/75) with the Blackwood pair of Angela Masters (90) and Rosemary Underwood (97) filling the placings in the Gross.

Nett placings went to Trish White (Blackwood) 976) and Roxxy Bent (the Vines) (80).

 

Senior Men

Gross and Nett to Tony Nobbs (75/73). Tony is into his second year of senior golf whilst still representing The Vines in Simpson Cup. Tony hits a “heavy” ball so wind doesn’t bother him. A previous winner of this event in Nick Wake (Glenelg)(77) was second in the Gross with the winner of the last two events, Phil Chapman (Aston Hills) having to settle for third.

Placings for locals in the Nett – Daryl Shepherdson (73) losing on a countback to Nobbs with Andy Munn (76) next, also on a countback to Wake.

 

Super Senior Men

Mike Richards
Gross winner Mike Richards

This section was the one where visitors got a look-in ! – perennial contender, the very experienced Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (85) continued his season long battle with Brain Welsh (Glenelg), prevailing by one stroke in the Gross with Colin Andy (Future Golf), Michael Johnston (The Vines) and Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) next with 88’s.

Colin Andy
Colin Andy, Super Senior Men nett winner

Colin won the Nett with (78) on a countback from Michael with Brian, Lindsay tying with our visitor Bryce McJannett with 79’s.

 

For full Results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/4702375/results

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

75

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

85

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

85

Leanne Ulstrup

The Vines

89

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

77

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

86

Christine Trimmer

The Vines

90

Angela Masters

Blackwood

90

Phil Chapman

Aston Hills

78

Colin Andy

Future Golf

88

Susan Olsen

Grange

93

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

97

Mark Potter

The Vines

80

Michael Johnston

The Vines

88

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

93

Roxxy Bent

Aston Hills

98

Andrew Munn

The Vines

81

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

88

Jeong-Ae Choi

North Adelaide

94

Anne Hunter

Oakbank

101

Andrew Stoodley

The Vines

83

John Keogh

Glenelg

93

Hua Zhang

Grange

98

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

102

Dale Rowe

Willunga

84

Peter Crawford

Blackwood

95

Meredith Trutwin

Oakbank

102

Carolyn Salisbury

The Vines

102

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

73

Colin Andy

Future Golf

78

Hua Zhang

Grange

77

Leanne Ulstrup

The Vines

75

Daryl Shepherdson

The Vines

73

Michael Johnston

The Vines

78

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

78

Trish White

Blackwood

76

Andrew Munn

The Vines

76

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

79

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

79

Roxxy Bent

The Vines

80

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

76

Lindsay Elliott

Blackwood

79

Jeong-Ae Choi

North Adelaide

79

Angela Masters

Blackwood

81

Phil Chapman

Aston Hills

78

Bryce McJannett

Yowani

79

Meredith Trutwin

Oakbank

82

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

81

Andrew Stoodley

The Vines

78

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

80

Susan Olsen

Grange

84

Nicole Crawford

Blackwood

82

Derek Cheung

Grange

78

Peter Crawford

Blackwood

84

Jean Zhang

Kooyonga

84

Carolyn Salisbury

The Vines

83

 

Leave a Reply