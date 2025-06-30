South Australian senior golfers tackle The Vines Of Reynella

By John Anderson.

Local Knowledge to the Fore at The Vines SASOOM

Monday 23 June saw the SA Seniors tackle The Vines Of Reynella in the foothills, south of Adelaide.

Always a popular and well run event some 53 players convened on a relatively warm winter’s day. The Vines was, as usual, well-presented but the challenge there is always the tricky greens.

Every visitor gets the “knowledge” that they all break towards the Clubhouse – and they do – well, except for the ones that don’t ! Adding to the test was the course having held the open-age Vardon event the preceding day which saw the greens well cut and rolled for that event. But, the icing on the cake was a very blustery north-westerly breeze – no a NW wind which kept up its strength all day and the scores reflected the test.

So locals should have had an advantage and so it proved with members winning all but one of the categories. We welcomed an interstate visitor in Bryce McJannett from Yowani Country Club/Canberra.

Senior Women

The Vines one and two in the Nett with Amanda Heapy (85) accounting for her SOOM rival Christine Trimmer (90) – Amanda’s local knowledge being an advantage over Christine as a new member to The Vines, this year. Third was the consistent Susan Olsen (Grange) (93) on a countback from another local in Kathryn Hender.

Hua Zhang (Grange) won the Nett with 77 by one stroke from Amanda Heapy and Kathryn Hender another stroke back.

Super Senior Women

Gross and Nett to local Leanne Ulstrup (89/75) with the Blackwood pair of Angela Masters (90) and Rosemary Underwood (97) filling the placings in the Gross.

Nett placings went to Trish White (Blackwood) 976) and Roxxy Bent (the Vines) (80).

Senior Men

Gross and Nett to Tony Nobbs (75/73). Tony is into his second year of senior golf whilst still representing The Vines in Simpson Cup. Tony hits a “heavy” ball so wind doesn’t bother him. A previous winner of this event in Nick Wake (Glenelg)(77) was second in the Gross with the winner of the last two events, Phil Chapman (Aston Hills) having to settle for third.

Placings for locals in the Nett – Daryl Shepherdson (73) losing on a countback to Nobbs with Andy Munn (76) next, also on a countback to Wake.

Super Senior Men

This section was the one where visitors got a look-in ! – perennial contender, the very experienced Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (85) continued his season long battle with Brain Welsh (Glenelg), prevailing by one stroke in the Gross with Colin Andy (Future Golf), Michael Johnston (The Vines) and Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) next with 88’s.

Colin won the Nett with (78) on a countback from Michael with Brian, Lindsay tying with our visitor Bryce McJannett with 79’s.

For full Results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/4702375/results