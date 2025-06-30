Nadene Gole adds Scottish Senior Open to her bulging international trophy cabinet

A week after claiming the English Senior Women’s Open at Gerrards Cross, Nadene Gole holed a lengthy putt on the final hole of the Scottish Senior Open to edge American Kathy Hartwiger, the win made all the more meaningful given her mother was born in Scotland.

Trailing England’s Julia Brook by three after Round 1, it was Gole’s consistency that won out, rounds of 75-76-76 and 8-over total punctuated by a brilliant finish to claim another international win.

Friday’s final round brought the most demanding conditions of the week. While temperatures remained mild, the heavy coastal winds made club selection unpredictable and called for accuracy and patience. Hartwiger remained in the hunt throughout, thanks in part to a brilliant up-and-down on the 17th, holing a clutch putt to stay tied for the lead heading to the final hole.

But once again Gole would rise to the challenge. Despite a slow start, she remained calm and played her way back into contention, showing real grit and focus to edge ahead and secure a memorable win.

“I had a fairly poor start today, but I’m thrilled I hung in there. I just told my husband, ‘This one’s for Mum,’” said Gole.

“It was a wonderful thing, especially getting out of that wind after holing the putt on 18.”

The US Senior Women’s Amateur champion last year, Gole now turns her attention to defending her title at The R&A Women’s Senior Amateur Championship at Walton Heath Golf Club in England from July 8-11.

ORIGINAL STORY: TONY WEBECK | GOLF AUSTRALIA/PGA AUSTRALIA