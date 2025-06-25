A chilly Leonay hosts latest Western Sydney veteran golfers interclub

A very cold Leonay Golf Club hosted the latest Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association latest interclub competition round.

One hundred and forty one dedicated golfers braved the early chill to tee off at 8 am.

Glenmore Heritage Valley again showed they are determined to retain their Club of the Year title with their four most successful players – John Searle (41 points), Tim Dawes (37), Gavin Johnson (37) and Sydney Barwick (34) – amassing an impressive 149 stableford points. Leonay were close behind on 147, followed by Richmond (141) and Stonecutters Ridge (140). Penrith(139), Wallacia (136), Dunheved (136) and Springwood (121) completed the field.

In the 2-ball competitions, the Leonay pair of Wes Kwasnik and Hans Schneider (46 points) took out the major prize in the men’s competition, but Glenmore returned home with all the other prizes.

Greg Garland and John Searle (45 points) were runners-up in the mens’ pairs, while Tim Dawes and Dorothy Wilmington won the medley competition with 42 points on a countback from fellow Glenmore members Juanita Robb and Judy Towns, also witth 42 points and also on a countback.

The prizes were spread amongst many more clubs in the individual competitions.

The women’s individual prizes were shared between Penrith and Richmond. Monica Chester (Penrith, 36 points) finished well ahead of Richmonds Jane Mackie (32) in the women’s A Grade. In the women’s B Grade, Carmen Solkeld (Richmond 31) edged out Jean Paterson (Penrith, 29).

In the men’s individual competition Leonay showed the benefit of local knowledge, featuring among the winners in all three grades.

Karl Lozier headed the field in A Grade for Richmond with 39 points, followed closely by Stevan Loader (Stonecutters, 38 points) and Andrew Burns (Leonay, 37 on countback). Leonay triumphed in the men’s B Grade where Peter Blazek finished with 38 points to win ahead of Terrance Cheong (Stonecutters, 36) who scraped in ahead of Noel Donohoe (Leonay, 36) on yet another countback. The C Grade competition was also taken out by Leonay, with Grany Sutcliffe scoring 36 points to finish ahead of Kim Stockbridge (Stonecutters, 34) and Ian Gibson (Wallacia 33).

The next interclub event will be hosted by Wallacia on Friday July 18th.

REPORT: NOEL HOPPE | WESTERN SYDNEY REGION VETERAN GOLFERS ASSOCIATION