NSW Veteran Golfers 4BBB Championship changes from Stroke to Stableford

In a move that will be welcomed by many veteran golfers the NSW VGA backed Mixed 4BBB Championship to be conducted at Tura Beach Country Club has changed formats from Stroke to Stableford.

The 4BBB Championship is due to take place July 24 – 25, the Thursday and Friday preceding the Far South Coast Vets Week of Golf at the same venue.

Organisers need intending participants to officially enter the 4BBB before June 30th to ensure the tournament goes ahead.

There are a number of financial and other incentives for participants to play both events, including a $25 per player discount on the 4BBB.

The Vets Far South Coast Week of Golf is scheduled for 28th July to 1st August with organisers saying they have reverted back to their previous ‘exciting format’.

Registration at Tura Beach Country Club is on the Sunday evening. Golf starts with a low-pressure Best Ball for 2 person teams at Eden on Monday.

Then you are invited to play 3 X 18 holes of individual Stableford, Tuesday at Bega CC, Wednesday is a rest day, Thursday at Pambula – Merimbula and Friday is sponsored by NSWVGA at Tura, followed by the included lunch & presentations.

The Tournament Committee will also provide you with a complimentary 1-year social membership at Tura Beach Country Club. Each participant will receive $10 credit on their membership card to spend in the Bistro or Bar.

More detail is available from:

Norm Hamilton

On Behalf of the Tournament Committee

golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au

Mobile 0418 323 891

Loraine Lambert

loraine@sapphirecoastgolfschool.com.au

Work (02) 6495 9068

The “Conditions of play” will be found on the Tura Beach CC website.