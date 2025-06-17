2025 Queensland Winter Sun Veterans Golf Carnival in early August

The 2025 Queensland Winter Sun Veterans Golf Carnival is scheduled from August 4th to 12th and will be held in the Mackay – Whitsundays area.

The carnival will feature events at Proserpine Golf Club (August 4th & 5th), Sarina Golf Club (August 7th), Pioneer Valley Golf Club (August 8th), and Mackay Golf Club (August 11th & 12th).

The annual weeklong festivity will feature a $10,000 hole in one up for grabs in the Mackay 36 hole event. There are also a number of associated social events, all adding up to a fun week of veteran golf.

Veteran golfers from across the country can access the Queensland Veterans Golf Association website or Mackay Veterans Golf Association Website for nomination forms. See links below

For more information and nomination details – Please Click Here http://www.mackayveteransgolf.org.au/wintersun_redo/

For nomination form click below

http://mackayveteransgolf.org.au/wintersun-entries/