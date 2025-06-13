Pat Randall’s 2025 Sunshine Charity Golf Classic a big hit

The latest edition of Patricia Randall’s fabled annual charity golf classic has been held at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort and has proven a resounding success.

It was the 11th edition of the charity event and Randall, from Melbourne’s Rosebud Country Club, was delighted to welcome the highest number of participants ever.

This year featured a new title – the Sunshine Charity Golf Classic – and two new charity recipients in the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund and Southern Pen?nsula Community Support.

The week not only includes a number of rounds of fun and competitive golf at one of Australia’s top golfing resorts but plenty of wining and dining, socialising, touring and other enjoyable activities.

“This year there was a large contingent from Sydney, a couple from New Zealand, and large numbers from all over Victoria and NSW,” Randall says.

“I have been receiving rave reviews from so many, and they are telling me they have either rebooked or rolled their accommodation over for the 2026 event. I guess that speaks volumes for the success it was.”

“We have not got the final figures yet, but we estimate it will be around $35,000 raised, which is a very good result.”

As well as the golf, the week includes a Welcoming Dinner on Sunday night, Wine Tasting evening Monday, and a Dinner and Presentation evening Wednesday.

“No doubt one of the highlights of the week was the golfers attempts to have a hole-in-one in order to drive home in a brand new, top of the range Lexus,” Randall says.

“Unfortunately, while many went very close but not quite in the hole. One of our ladies, Vicki Horton from the Rosebud Country Club did hole out, however not on the Lexus hole – an exciting achievement nonetheless.”

“The Auction and raffles were very well supported and it is through these wonderful contributions by our sponsors, who really do add to the success of this event, and all our friends who attended, that really contribute magnificently to our causes.”

In true tradition, Randall is already working on the 2026 edition of the Sunshine Charity Golf Classic be held 31st May – 4th June 2026.

More info at patrandallgolf@gmail.com