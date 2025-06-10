Golf’s new national excellence awards

Golf Australia has announced the inaugural National Awards of Excellence, a new initiative celebrating the people and places that are inspiring more Australians to play more golf.

For the first time at a national level, Golf Australia will formally recognise the individuals, clubs, facilities and community organisations making a meaningful impact in their community and aligning to the objectives of the Australian Golf Strategy in promoting golf as a sport for all, and for life.

The 2025 National Awards of Excellence will honour achievements across eight categories, including Women & Girls in Golf, Volunteer of the Year, Most Outstanding Club, Facility or Place to Play, along with several participation-based categories such as MyGolf Venue of the Year and Get Into Golf Venue of the Year.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said the introduction of national awards marks an important milestone for the sport.

“Across Australia, so many individuals and organisations are doing extraordinary work to grow the game and create more opportunities for people to play golf,” Sutherland said.

“These awards are about telling those stories, recognising excellence, driving continued improvement and shining a national spotlight on the people and places who are making golf more inclusive, welcoming and sustainable.”

An established initiative for many states and territories, the implementation of the National Awards of Excellence will see state winners automatically nominated as finalists for national honours, and enhance recognition of the excellent work being done around the country.

Additionally, a number of open nomination categories have been introduced to ensure innovative initiatives like environmental leadership, local government partnerships and supplier excellence are recognised on a national stage.

Golf Australia’s General Manager of Clubs, Facilities and Places to Play, Damien de Bohun, said the awards will also help recognise the contribution of the thousands of people and places that are growing the sport.

“Elevating stories of success – whether from a regional club championing sustainability or a local government creating more access to golf – helps set benchmarks and inspires others,” de Bohun said.

“It’s also a valuable opportunity to build aspiration and recognise the incredible commitment of people and venues that are innovating each and every day, all with the shared purpose of inspiring more Australians to play more golf.”

Award finalists and winners will be announced later in 2025 and showcased via Golf Australia’s online channels.

For more information about the 2025 Golf Australia National Awards of Excellence, including categories and nomination guidelines, visit: https://www.golf.org.au/ga-national-awards/

STORY: Jimmy Emanuel | GOLF AUSTRALIA/PGA AUSTRALIA