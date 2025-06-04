Sandy Creek hosts a senior amateur stunner

Phil Chapman and Christine Trimmer were back to back winners when the South Australia Senior Order of Merit rolled into a sunny Sandy Creek. JOHN ANDERSON reports:

Officially into winter and, following the cancellation of last week’s round at Mt Osmond for (awful) weather, SA Seniors were very pleasantly surprised to be presented with a perfect day for the Sandy Creek SASOOM round on Monday the 2nd of June.

Sandy Creek GC located at the gateway to the Barossa Valley does involve a bit of a journey but 36 players made the effort. Sandy Creek hosted a very successful round of the SA Senior Championship way back in 2012 but it is no secret that the club subsequentially fell on hard times so it was wonderful to see full green fairways and freshly cut greens on arrival. (Btw – Denis Dale won that event for us “oldies”).

Your correspondent had the privilege of being paired with two members and was therefore able to hear the details of how the efforts of volunteers had completely turned around the fortunes of Sandy Creek. One of my partners was actually the one who got up at 5:00am to cut the greens !

The club has gone from a low of 170 members to 500 plus with minimal debt, a full complement of new machinery and a fully functioning bore and pump system that was pouring water into their dam. A huge credit to all involved !

The Sandy Creek layout presents undulating fairways with views of the Barossa hills and is comprised of many challenging and interesting holes and green complexes. Combined with the kikuyu fairways limiting run the course it would certainly warrant another Championship visit and the scores returned seem to confirm the challenge.

 

Senior Men

As forecast after his win at the previous Flagstaff Hill round, Phil Chapman is going to be a real OOM threat to the established contenders. The Aston Hills member shot 73/72 to again take out the Gross and Nett.

State Senior Champion David Pateyjohns (Willunga) was second in the Gross with 76 with Tea Tree Gully’s Craig Gordon (77) next.

David Alsop from Grange came second in the Nett (73) with Pateyjohns a shot back.

 

Super Senior Men

Local “gun” Steve Brown shot an excellent 79 to win the Gross from the Glenelg pair of John Keogh (82) and Brian Welsh (85).

Brown’s 72 Nett was also plenty good enough from Taras Mular (Grange) (76) by one from Keogh.

 

Senior/Super Senior Women

Christine Trimmer (The Vines) matched Chapman’s achievement with wins in the Gross and Nett (82/79). The usual suspects of Amanda Heapy (The Vines) (87) and Susan Olsen (Grange) (90) took the Gross placings.

A (welcome) newcomer in Jinman Zhang from Kooyonga pushed Amanda and Susan (80’s) into equal third in the Nett. Jiman matched Christine’s nett 79 to lose on a Countback.

 

Many thanks to Sandy Creek for their efforts – we lok forward to next year.

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross

Philip Chapman

Aston Hills

73

Stephen

Brown

79

Christine Trimmer  

The Vines

82

David Pateyjohns 

Willunga         

76

John                         

Keogh                        

82

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

87

Craig Gordon                       

Tea Tree Gully

77

Brian

Welsh

85

Susan Olsen                        

Grange

90

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

78

Michael                      

Richards                     

86

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

98

Paul Gregory

The Vines

80

Craig                        

Morrison                     

90

Jinman Zhang

Kooyonga

100

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

82

Ian                          

Alexander                    

90

Josephine Ricourt                      

Glenelg

103

David Alsop                        

Grange

84

Francois

Stallbom

91

Jennifer Nobbs                        

McCracken

103

Paul Thomas                       

Grange

86

Ivan

McKenzie

92

Kirsty Page                         

Oakbank

107

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Philip Chapman

Aston Hills

72

Stephen

Brown

72

Christine Trimmer                      

The Vines

79

David Alsop                        

Grange

73

Taras                        

Mular                        

76

Jinman Zhang

Kooyonga

79

David Pateyjohns                   

Willunga

74

John                         

Keogh                        

77

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

80

Craig Gordon                       

Tea Tree Gully

75

Brian

Welsh

78

Susan Olsen                        

Grange

80

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

76

David

Watson

78

Kirsty Page                         

Oakbank

80

Phil Donaldson                    

Blackwood

76

Francois

Stallbom

79

Lin Na Holt

Tea Tree Gully

81

Paul Gregory

The Vines

77

Ivan

McKenzie

80

Jennifer Nobbs                        

McCracken

82

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

77

Michael                      

Richards                     

81

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

83

 

