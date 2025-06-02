Vietnam Golf Coast turning on a golden ‘summer’

From golden rice fields to highland mists and ocean horizons, the Vietnam Golf Coast is offering a golfing journey like no other this time of year.

With special rates and enticing stay-and-play packages, now is the perfect time to explore Central Vietnam’s premier golf destinations.

At Laguna Golf Lang Co, the rice paddies threading through the course are reaching their golden peak, creating a striking natural canvas as harvest season unfolds through May and June.

“This is one of the most enchanting times to play,” says Stephen Banks, Director of Golf, who highlights the course’s deep connection to Vietnam’s landscapes and traditions.

Summer promotions include a Golf & Spa package, combining a rewarding round with rejuvenating spa treatments; a Golf Express deal for time-pressed travellers seeking a condensed yet fulfilling golfing experience; and Golden Rice Flash Sales, offering time-limited discounts tied to the harvest season.

Set in the airy highlands outside Da Nang, Ba Na Hills Golf Club offers a refreshing escape among pine forests and mist-shrouded hills. It’s where privacy, fresh air, and tranquil natural surroundings come together in perfect harmony.

“Every time I walk this course, I’m reminded why golf in the mountains feels different – calmer, clearer, and more connected,” says General Manager Simon Mees.

Special summer offers include the popular Twi-Night Golf package, with weekday time available until 2:15pm (extended to 3:00 PM on Wednesdays) for VND2,600,000 (USD100), including a complimentary beer. The Night Golf experience offers group bookings from VND2,500,000 per player for a memorable evening, featuring local craft beer and Ba Na sausage.

Along the coast, Montgomerie Links delivers the classic appeal of seaside golf, where rolling fairways wind through signature casuarina pines and sea breezes meet views of traditional fishing boats and the nearby Marble Mountains.

“Montgomerie Links captures the spirit of true links golf, but with a distinct Vietnamese character,” says Club Manager Le Vo Hoang Van. This summer, golfers can take advantage of a Stay & Play package starting from just VND4,770,000, available until September 30, 2025.

Beyond the courses, each destination offers a memorable cultural experience. Friendly caddies in traditional non la conical hats bring warmth to every round, while elevated clubhouse cuisine showcases Vietnamese culinary icons—from rich ca phe sua da and crisp banh mi to steaming bowls of pho and bun thit nuong.

The sense of place extends beyond the greens, with Laguna Golf Lang Co just a short drive from the historic imperial capital of Hue, and Ba Na Hills and Montgomerie Links within easy reach of Da Nang’s lively beaches, international fireworks festival, and burgeoning dining scene. Golfers can also explore the UNESCO-listed ancient town of Hoi An, widely regarded as Vietnam’s most captivating destination.