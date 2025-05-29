Debut winner at Flagstaff Hill Seniors

Phil Chapman (right)

“Newly minted” 55 year old Phil Chapman looks to have a bright future in the senior amateur golfing world. JOHN ANDERSON reports on the recent Flagstaff Hill Seniors event. 

Only a small field for the Flagstaff Hill SOOM on Monday 19th of May. Maybe the 7:30am start was an issue but certainly the 3 degree temperature tested ageing bodies nevertheless the sun soon came out and players were treated to a perfect late Autumn day with no wind.

All the main men and women contenders for SOOM honours were present so the quality of the field more than made up for the size. All of the top two groups of men had handicaps of 2 or less. A newly minted 55 year old played his first event and duly took the honours.

Phil Chapman is highly credentialled SA golfer having won two SA State Championships, had a stint as a Pro and, most recently, represented Southern in the Simpson Cup Pennant competition so he has been maintaining his involvement and his form.

With the exception of a couple of Glenelg boys, the results were dominated by players from the “hills” courses seeming more at home with the challenges Flagstaff Hill presents.

 

Senior Men

So, Phil Chapman (Aston Hills) (71) but only by one stroke from Tony Nobbs (the Vines of Reynella) in the Gross with the positions reversed in the Nett. Craig Gordon (Tea Tree Gully) (76/74) was third in both Gross and Nett. Craig and Tony have also been playing SA Pennant golf so were in form.

 

Super Senior Men

Mike Richards

Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully)(82) is always in contention but only got Brian Welsh (Glenelg) on a countback and Brain has a slight lead in the Order of Merit for this section. John Keogh (Glenelg)(83) was only a shot back.

Different players featuring in the Nett with Colin Andy (Future Golf)(75) from Dave Watson (Willunga)(76) with Welsh a shot further back.

 

Senior/Super Senior Women

Christine Trimmer

Best player in the women’s field, Christine Trimmer (The Vines)(85) only got home from clubmate, Amanda Heapy on a countback. Deb Christie, making the long journey from Lameroo in SA’s South-east, was third with 86. Flagstaff’s Young Bae (77) won the Nett on a countback from Kathryn Hender (The Vines) also on a countback with Amanda Heapy third (79).

 

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross

Phil Chapman

Aston Hills

71

Mike Richards

Tea Tree Gully

82

Christine Trimmer

The Vines

85

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

72

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

82

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

85

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

76

John Keogh

Glenelg

83

Deb Christie

Lameroo

86

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

76

Colin Andy

Future Golf

85

Susan Olsen

Grange

87

Nick Wake

Glenelg

77

John Zantvoort

Aston Hills

89

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

90

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

70

Colin Andy

Future Golf

75

Young Bae

Flagstaff Hill

77

Phil Chapman

Aston Hills

71

David Watson

Willunga

76

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

77

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

74

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

77

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

79

Shane Virgo

Oakbank

77

Mike Richards

Tea Tree Gully

79

Deb Christie

Lameroo

79

Nick Wake

Glenelg

77

John Keogh

Glenelg

79

Susan Olsen

Grange

80

 

