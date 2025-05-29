Debut winner at Flagstaff Hill Seniors

“Newly minted” 55 year old Phil Chapman looks to have a bright future in the senior amateur golfing world. JOHN ANDERSON reports on the recent Flagstaff Hill Seniors event.

Only a small field for the Flagstaff Hill SOOM on Monday 19th of May. Maybe the 7:30am start was an issue but certainly the 3 degree temperature tested ageing bodies nevertheless the sun soon came out and players were treated to a perfect late Autumn day with no wind.

All the main men and women contenders for SOOM honours were present so the quality of the field more than made up for the size. All of the top two groups of men had handicaps of 2 or less. A newly minted 55 year old played his first event and duly took the honours.

Phil Chapman is highly credentialled SA golfer having won two SA State Championships, had a stint as a Pro and, most recently, represented Southern in the Simpson Cup Pennant competition so he has been maintaining his involvement and his form.

With the exception of a couple of Glenelg boys, the results were dominated by players from the “hills” courses seeming more at home with the challenges Flagstaff Hill presents.

Senior Men

So, Phil Chapman (Aston Hills) (71) but only by one stroke from Tony Nobbs (the Vines of Reynella) in the Gross with the positions reversed in the Nett. Craig Gordon (Tea Tree Gully) (76/74) was third in both Gross and Nett. Craig and Tony have also been playing SA Pennant golf so were in form.

Super Senior Men

Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully)(82) is always in contention but only got Brian Welsh (Glenelg) on a countback and Brain has a slight lead in the Order of Merit for this section. John Keogh (Glenelg)(83) was only a shot back.

Different players featuring in the Nett with Colin Andy (Future Golf)(75) from Dave Watson (Willunga)(76) with Welsh a shot further back.

Senior/Super Senior Women

Best player in the women’s field, Christine Trimmer (The Vines)(85) only got home from clubmate, Amanda Heapy on a countback. Deb Christie, making the long journey from Lameroo in SA’s South-east, was third with 86. Flagstaff’s Young Bae (77) won the Nett on a countback from Kathryn Hender (The Vines) also on a countback with Amanda Heapy third (79).