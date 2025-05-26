Percy’s career best at US Senior PGA Championship | Aussies on Tour

A final round of 3-under 69 has earned Victorian Cameron Percy his best finish in a senior major at the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club.

Co-leader through 36 holes, Percy lost ground with 4-over 76 in Round 3 but responded with 3-under in the final round as Argentine Angel Cabrera won a second straight senior major championship in as many weeks.

One-over through his first four holes on Sunday, Percy was within two strokes of the lead on the back of four birdies in the space of six holes around the turn.

That run of birdies would end with par at the par-4 12th, Percy unable to make any further inroads as he parred his way to the clubhouse and 5-under total.

That was enough to finish outright seventh, his first top-10 finish in any major championship, bettering his previous best of a tie for 11th at the 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship.

Kiwi Steven Alker surpassed Percy for low round of the week with a 6-under 66 to finish tied 14th, Scott Hend (69) and Mark Hensby (72) finishing tied for 19th and 21st respectively.

Percy was one of four Aussies to finish inside the top 10 globally this week with Robyn Choi’s tie for ninth at the Riviera Maya Open her first LPGA Tour top 10 outside Australia.

A tie for seventh at the LET Access Series’ Allegria Stegersbach Ladies Open in Austria is Justice Bosio’s best international result since turning professional while New Zealand’s Momoka Kobori had a hole-in-one on her way to a share of 10th at the Jabra Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Karl Vilips was on track to log the third top-10 finish of his PGA TOUR rookie season at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas but dropped shots at both the 15th and 16th holes to finish tied 11th.

Results

PGA TOUR

Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

1 Ben Griffin 66-63-68-71—268 $US1.71m

T11 Karl Vilips 70-66-68-70—274 $203,775

MC Cam Davis 76-71—147

PGA TOUR Champions

Senior PGA Championship

Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland

1 Ángel Cabrera 72-69-70-69—280 $US540,000

7 Cameron Percy 67-71-76-69—283 $99,750

T14 Steven Alker (NZ) 75-73-72-66—286 $51,412

T19 Scott Hend 70-74-74-69—287 $38,490

T21 Mark Hensby 71-74-71-72—288 $30,572.50

T40 Richard Green 71-76-74-72—293 $10,317.50

T40 Brendan Jones 71-74-75-73—293 $10,317.50

T55 Andre Stolz 73-73-78-73—297 $5,216.67

67 Mick Smith 72-73-79-79—303 $3,930

MC Rod Pampling 72-78—150

MC Stuart Appleby 70-81—151

MC David Bransdon 72-79—151

MC Michael Wright 75-78—153

MC Michael Campbell (NZ) 77-81—158

LPGA Tour

MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba

El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

1 Chisato Iwai 68-74-68-66—276 $US375,000

T9 Robyn Choi 74-72-69-70—285 $45,995

T16 Karis Davidson 72-74-68-72—286 $32,184

T21 Gabriela Ruffels 71-69-71-76—287 $26,546

T52 Sarah Kemp 73-74-74-73—294 $8,110

MC Hira Naveed 77-72—149

MC Cassie Porter 75-74—149

MC Sarah Jane Smith 84-74—158

MC Su Oh 78-80—158

DP World Tour

Soudal Open

Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium

1 Kristoffer Reitan 71-66-72-62—271 €412,807.64

Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff

T25 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 67-71-71-70—279 €23,432.90

T37 Jason Scrivener 69-68-73-71—281 €16,026.65

MC David MIcheluzzi 70-73—143

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 73-72—145

MC Daniel Gale 73-75—148

Asian Tour/Korean PGA Tour

Kolon Korea Open presented by ELORD

La Vie Est Belle (Dunes Cse), Korea

1 Sadom Kaewkanjana 69-69-69-70—277 $US362,844.70

T15 Kevin Yuan 74-69-69-74—286 $9,644.41

T21 Jed Morgan 67-72-74-74—287 $7,830.19

T42 Maverick Antcliff 75-69-73-77—294 $4,571.84

57 Ryan Peake 71-75-75-79—300 $3,657.47

MC Travis Smyth 73-78—151

MC Aaron Wilkin 78-74—152

MC Danny Lee (NZ) 83-72—155

MC Junseok Lee 85-79—164

Ladies European Tour

Jabra Ladies Open

Evian Resort Golf Club, France

1 Sara Kouskova 66-70-67—203 €45,000

T10 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 70-68-71—209 €6,600

T34 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 73-73-69—215 €2,526

T39 Kelsey Bennett 66-73-77—216 €2,115

MC Kirsten Rudgeley 75-73—148

MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 70-81—151

Korn Ferry Tour

Visit Knoxville Open

Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee

1 Pontus Nyholm 65-66-68-66—265 $US180,000

Won at first hole of sudden-death playoff

T35 Harry Hillier (NZ) 72-68-69-67—276 $5,650

63 Rhein Gibson 68-68-71-74—281 $4,040

MC Harrison Endycott 69-73—142

HotelPlanner Tour

Danish Golf Challenge

Bogense Golf Club, Bogense, Denmark

1 Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen 66-70-66-67—269 €48,000

T64 Sam Jones (NZ) 75-67-72-75—289 €750

74 Hayden Hopewell 72-68-79-75—294 €510

PGA Tour Americas

Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship

Club El Rincón de Cajicá, Bogotá, Colombia

Reduced to 36 holes due to rain

1 Davis Lamb 61-68—129

T54 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 71-71—142

T94 Grant Booth 74-72—146

LET Access Series

Allegria Stegersbach Ladies Open

Sudburgenland of the Allegria Golf Resort, Austria

1 Gemma Clews 71-66-70—207 €8,000

T7 Justice Bosio 74-69-68—211 €1,500

T14 Kristalle Blum 74-69-70—213 €875

T26 Stephanie Bunque 74-69-74—217 €656