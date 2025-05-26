Percy’s career best at US Senior PGA Championship | Aussies on Tour

A final round of 3-under 69 has earned Victorian Cameron Percy his best finish in a senior major at the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club.

Co-leader through 36 holes, Percy lost ground with 4-over 76 in Round 3 but responded with 3-under in the final round as Argentine Angel Cabrera won a second straight senior major championship in as many weeks.

One-over through his first four holes on Sunday, Percy was within two strokes of the lead on the back of four birdies in the space of six holes around the turn.

That run of birdies would end with par at the par-4 12th, Percy unable to make any further inroads as he parred his way to the clubhouse and 5-under total.

That was enough to finish outright seventh, his first top-10 finish in any major championship, bettering his previous best of a tie for 11th at the 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship.

Kiwi Steven Alker surpassed Percy for low round of the week with a 6-under 66 to finish tied 14th, Scott Hend (69) and Mark Hensby (72) finishing tied for 19th and 21st respectively.

Percy was one of four Aussies to finish inside the top 10 globally this week with Robyn Choi’s tie for ninth at the Riviera Maya Open her first LPGA Tour top 10 outside Australia.

A tie for seventh at the LET Access Series’ Allegria Stegersbach Ladies Open in Austria is Justice Bosio’s best international result since turning professional while New Zealand’s Momoka Kobori had a hole-in-one on her way to a share of 10th at the Jabra Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Karl Vilips was on track to log the third top-10 finish of his PGA TOUR rookie season at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas but dropped shots at both the 15th and 16th holes to finish tied 11th.

Results

PGA TOUR
Charles Schwab Challenge
Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
1          Ben Griffin                    66-63-68-71—268       $US1.71m
T11      Karl Vilips                     70-66-68-70—274       $203,775
MC       Cam Davis                   76-71—147

PGA TOUR Champions
Senior PGA Championship
Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland
1          Ángel Cabrera              72-69-70-69—280       $US540,000
7          Cameron Percy             67-71-76-69—283       $99,750
T14      Steven Alker (NZ)         75-73-72-66—286       $51,412
T19      Scott Hend                   70-74-74-69—287       $38,490
T21      Mark Hensby               71-74-71-72—288       $30,572.50
T40      Richard Green              71-76-74-72—293       $10,317.50
T40      Brendan Jones             71-74-75-73—293       $10,317.50
T55      Andre Stolz                  73-73-78-73—297       $5,216.67
67        Mick Smith                  72-73-79-79—303       $3,930
MC       Rod Pampling              72-78—150
MC       Stuart Appleby             70-81—151
MC       David Bransdon           72-79—151
MC       Michael Wright            75-78—153
MC       Michael Campbell (NZ) 77-81—158

LPGA Tour
MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba
El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
1          Chisato Iwai                 68-74-68-66—276       $US375,000
T9        Robyn Choi                  74-72-69-70—285       $45,995
T16      Karis Davidson             72-74-68-72—286       $32,184
T21      Gabriela Ruffels           71-69-71-76—287       $26,546
T52      Sarah Kemp                 73-74-74-73—294       $8,110
MC       Hira Naveed                 77-72—149
MC       Cassie Porter                75-74—149
MC       Sarah Jane Smith         84-74—158
MC       Su Oh                          78-80—158

DP World Tour
Soudal Open
Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium
1          Kristoffer Reitan           71-66-72-62—271       €412,807.64
Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff
T25      Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     67-71-71-70—279       €23,432.90
T37      Jason Scrivener            69-68-73-71—281       €16,026.65
MC       David MIcheluzzi          70-73—143
MC       Daniel Hillier (NZ)         73-72—145
MC       Daniel Gale                  73-75—148

Asian Tour/Korean PGA Tour
Kolon Korea Open presented by ELORD
La Vie Est Belle (Dunes Cse), Korea
1          Sadom Kaewkanjana    69-69-69-70—277       $US362,844.70
T15      Kevin Yuan                   74-69-69-74—286       $9,644.41
T21      Jed Morgan                 67-72-74-74—287       $7,830.19
T42      Maverick Antcliff          75-69-73-77—294       $4,571.84
57        Ryan Peake                  71-75-75-79—300       $3,657.47
MC       Travis Smyth                73-78—151
MC       Aaron Wilkin                78-74—152
MC       Danny Lee (NZ)            83-72—155
MC       Junseok Lee                  85-79—164

Ladies European Tour
Jabra Ladies Open
Evian Resort Golf Club, France
1          Sara Kouskova             66-70-67—203 €45,000
T10      Momoka Kobori (NZ)   70-68-71—209 €6,600
T34      Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      73-73-69—215 €2,526
T39      Kelsey Bennett             66-73-77—216 €2,115
MC       Kirsten Rudgeley          75-73—148
MC       Wenyung Keh (NZ)       70-81—151

Korn Ferry Tour
Visit Knoxville Open
Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee
1          Pontus Nyholm            65-66-68-66—265       $US180,000
Won at first hole of sudden-death playoff
T35      Harry Hillier (NZ)          72-68-69-67—276       $5,650
63        Rhein Gibson               68-68-71-74—281       $4,040
MC       Harrison Endycott        69-73—142

HotelPlanner Tour
Danish Golf Challenge
Bogense Golf Club, Bogense, Denmark
1          Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen      66-70-66-67—269       €48,000
T64      Sam Jones (NZ)            75-67-72-75—289       €750
74        Hayden Hopewell        72-68-79-75—294       €510

PGA Tour Americas
Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship
Club El Rincón de Cajicá, Bogotá, Colombia
Reduced to 36 holes due to rain
1          Davis Lamb                  61-68—129
T54      Charlie Hillier (NZ)        71-71—142
T94      Grant Booth                 74-72—146

LET Access Series
Allegria Stegersbach Ladies Open
Sudburgenland of the Allegria Golf Resort, Austria
1          Gemma Clews              71-66-70—207 €8,000
T7        Justice Bosio                74-69-68—211 €1,500
T14      Kristalle Blum               74-69-70—213 €875
T26      Stephanie Bunque        74-69-74—217 €656

