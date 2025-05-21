An Olympic-inspired X-Golf Ballarat opening soon

Inspired by a long-time golfing dad – and a bit of Olympic spirit – two Victorian brothers are launching a $1.5 million sports entertainment venue in the heart of Ballarat’s emerging sports precinct this month.

Located in Invermay Park in the city’s north, Scott Ferrier, 50, a two-time Olympian, and brother Ben, 48, have fused their backgrounds in sport and technology to bring ‘the world’s most realistic indoor golf experience’ to the Central Highlands, X-Golf.

Renowned for his achievements as an Australian decathlete, Scott says X-Golf Ballarat has been a long time in the making and that the pair have been inspired by lifelong sportsmanship instilled by their father.

“Dad’s nearly 80 and still hits a long ball,” Scott laughed.

“He’s wrapped about the venue and is happy to see us working together, especially within a sport that he became hooked on himself in his 40s.”

Set to open to the public on Monday, 26 May, X-Golf Ballarat spans 630sqm and features six high-tech sims notorious for their unique technology which, unlike radars, uses infrared cameras and high-impact sensors to create a supremely realistic golfing experience.

The indoor golfing hotspot will also feature X-Golf’s first ever PuttView simulator, ideal for those wanting to work on their short game, plus darts lanes, a full bar and kitchen, and access to PGA Pros for coaching and Australia’s biggest virtual golf competition, X-League.

From watching their father play golf as children, Ben says the brothers have a deep passion for the game, but that traditional golf is hard to fit into everyday life.

“Any golfer will tell you it’s a time-consuming sport and players often have other priorities which keep them away from spending hours on the course.”

“That was a big attraction for us. X-Golf removes the constraints of time, it allows you to play regardless of the weather and it’s a great option for everyone, from beginners to scratch golfers.”

With 4K Foxtel action casting on the 120-inch big screens, a wide array of food and drinks on offer and capacity for private events, school and community group initiatives, Scott and Ben plan to cultivate a welcoming golfing hub which gives even more people access to the game.

X-Golf simulators offer players access to 50 of the world’s most famous courses including St Andrews, Pebble Beach and Augusta with outstanding realism.

Players can enjoy detailed data analytics, custom-built 3D graphics and a patented automatic ball retrieval and tee-up system which means no more arduous ball searches!

“We’re really looking forward to offering something new within Ballarat’s thriving golf community,” Ben said.

X-Golf Ballarat will employ 10 local staff members and will be located at 810 Norman Street in Invermay, between Oz Tenpin and Midlands Golf Club and close to Mars Stadium.

To book your session at Ballarat’s newest golfing Mecca and X-Golf’s 32nd venue, visit www.xgolf.com.au/locations/ballarat-vic.