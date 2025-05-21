How to follow the US Senior PGA Championship

The senior major championship action continues this week with 12 Aussies and two Kiwis teeing it up at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship.

Not for the first time, the storied Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, will host the world’s best senior golfers. Congressional opened in 1924 and its Blue Course has hosted five major championships, including three U.S. Opens and a PGA Championship.

Congressional hosted the 1995 U.S. Senior Open and in 2018 partnered with the PGA of America to bring back major championships and more to the club. In addition to representing America for the 2037 Ryder Cup, Congressional will host five Major Championships and two National Championships over the next two decades.

Things were looking bright for the senior Aussies last week with Richard Green holding the 36-hole lead after record rounds of 63-68 at the season’s first senior major, the Regions Tradition in Alabama, but the Victorian fell away on the weekend. Best finisher was Brisbane’s Michael Wright who made the most of a late call-up to record his second top-10 finish in a senior major. Senior PGA Championship Details Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland

Past champion: Richard Bland

Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1984)

Prize money: $US3.5m Senior PGA Championship Australian TV Times Live 3am-6am Friday on Fox Sports 505; Live 3:15am-6am Saturday on Fox Sports 506; Live 5am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

Round 1 tee times AEST

Senior PGA Championship

9:27pm* Andre Stolz

9:38pm* Michael Campbell (NZ)

9:44pm Michael Wright

9:55pm Brendan Jones

11:01pm Richard Green

2:25am Mark Hensby

2:31am* Mick Smith

3:09am Stuart Appleby

3:20am Scott Hend

3:26am* Steven Alker (NZ)

4:21am* Rod Pampling

4:32am* Cameron Percy

4:37am David Bransdon