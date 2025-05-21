How to follow the US Senior PGA Championship

By
Brian O'Hare
-
Richard Green
Richard Green. Photo: PGA – Brett Costello

The senior major championship action continues this week with 12 Aussies and two Kiwis teeing it up at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship.

Not for the first time, the storied Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, will host the world’s best senior golfers. Congressional opened in 1924 and its Blue Course has hosted five major championships, including three U.S. Opens and a PGA Championship. 

Congressional hosted the 1995 U.S. Senior Open and in 2018 partnered with the PGA of America to bring back major championships and more to the club. In addition to representing America for the 2037 Ryder Cup, Congressional will host five Major Championships and two National Championships over the next two decades.

Things were looking bright for the senior Aussies last week with Richard Green holding the 36-hole lead after record rounds of 63-68 at the season’s first senior major, the Regions Tradition in Alabama, but the Victorian fell away on the weekend.

Best finisher was Brisbane’s Michael Wright who made the most of a late call-up to record his second top-10 finish in a senior major.

 

Senior PGA Championship Details

Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland
Past champion: Richard Bland
Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1984)
Prize money: $US3.5m

 

Senior PGA Championship Australian TV Times

Live 3am-6am Friday on Fox Sports 505;

Live 3:15am-6am Saturday on Fox Sports 506;

Live 5am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

 

Round 1 tee times AEST

Senior PGA Championship

9:27pm*    Andre Stolz
9:38pm*    Michael Campbell (NZ)
9:44pm        Michael Wright
9:55pm        Brendan Jones
11:01pm    Richard Green
2:25am        Mark Hensby
2:31am*    Mick Smith
3:09am        Stuart Appleby
3:20am        Scott Hend
3:26am*    Steven Alker (NZ)
4:21am*    Rod Pampling
4:32am*    Cameron Percy
4:37am        David Bransdon

 

Australasians in the field

Steven Alker (NZ)
Previous appearances: 2 (2022-2023)
Best finish: 1st (2022)
Last start: T5 in 2023
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 9

Best finish in a senior major: Won, 2022 Senior PGA

Robert Allenby

Previous appearances: 1 (2022)
Best finish: MC (2022)
Last start: MC in 2022
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: 62nd, 2022 Regions Tradition

Stuart Appleby
Previous appearances: 3 (2022-2024)
Best finish: T14 (2024)
Last start: T14 in 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: T3, 2022 Regions Tradition

David Bransdon
Previous appearances: 1 (2024)
Best finish: MC (2024)
Last start: MC in 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: T38, 2025 Regions Tradition

Michael Campbell (NZ)

Previous appearances: 3 (2019, 2022-2023)
Best finish: T55 (2022)
Last start: MC in 2023
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: T41, 2023 Senior Open

Richard Green
Previous appearances: 3 (2022-2024)
Best finish: 2nd (2024)
Last start: 2nd in 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: 2nd, 2024 Senior PGA and 2024 Senior Open

Scott Hend

Previous appearances: 1 (2024)
Best finish: T4 (2024)
Last start: T4 in 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: T4, 2024 Senior PGA

Mark Hensby
Previous appearances: 3 (2022-2024)
Best finish: T8 (2022)
Last start: T67 in 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 1

Best finish in a senior major: 3rd, 2022 US Senior Open

Brendan Jones

Previous appearances: 0
Best finish: N/A
Last start: N/A
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: First start

Rod Pampling
Previous appearances: 4 (2021-2024)
Best finish: T20 (2021)
Last start: MC in 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 2
Best finish in a senior major: T3, 2022 Regions Tradition

Cameron Percy
Previous appearances: 1 (2024)
Best finish: T21 (2024)
Last start: T21 in 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: T11, 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship

Mick Smith
Previous appearances: 1 (2024)
Best finish: T75 (2024)
Last start: T75 in 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: T75, 2024 Senior PGA

Andre Stolz
Previous appearances: 1 (2023)
Best finish: MC (2023)
Last start: MC in 2023
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: MC, 2023 Senior PGA

Michael Wright
Previous appearances: 1 (2024)
Best finish: T17 (2024)
Last start: T17 in 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: T7, 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship

 

ORIGINAL STORY INFO:  Tony Webeck | PGA AUSTRALIA

