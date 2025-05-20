Volunteers | The heart and soul of Australian golf

It’s National Volunteer Week, the perfect time to celebrate the many thousands of volunteers who are at the very heart of golf in Australia.

There are many golf clubs – large and small – and organisations, events and special competitions that just couldn’t function or even exist without them.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of Australian Golf, with around 30,000 donating their time and skills to ensure that the sport can be enjoyed by the 3.8 million Australians who played golf in the past year.

This year’s National Volunteer Week theme is Connecting Communities, which is extremely pertinent to golf. The local golf club is often the heart of Australian communities, and without volunteers, those clubs would simply not exist.

From National Program Deliverers who ensure juniors and those new to the game can learn in a nurturing environment, to Board Members who work tirelessly behind the scenes and are the driving force for the success and management of the venue, to those who organise working bees or put in a shift behind the bar, volunteers make it all possible.

There are more than 1,700 registered National Program Deliverers who are Golf Australia’s touchpoint for participation programs MyGolf and Get Into Golf, and facilitate more Australians playing more golf.

Outside of our wonderful clubs and facilities, in excess of 1,600 volunteers helped deliver successful Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia seasons this summer.

“National Volunteer Week provides all of us in golf the opportunity to show our appreciation for these people in the golfing community, without whom the sport simply couldn’t operate the way it does and support the 3.8 million Australian golfers,” said Golf Australia CEO, James Sutherland.

“However, all other 51 weeks of the year should be time for us to celebrate volunteers in our sport, and all the, more often than not, thankless work they undertake.

“Those who undertake jobs at professional and elite amateur events – ranging from scoring, to crowd management and players services – are of course highly valued and appreciated.

“For many in clubland, and across the industry, the variety and importance of volunteers will, however, extend far beyond elite tournaments.

“The total number of volunteers in Australian Golf extends even further, to an estimated 30,000 nationally, when taking into account those at clubs and facilities undertaking roles to help their club such as greenkeeping, bartending, clubhouse administration, course care groups and more.

“To all volunteers across Australian Golf, thank you.”

Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia would like to say, “Three Cheers For Volunteers!”

If you are interested in volunteering, contact your local club or facility, or to learn more via the Golf Australia website.

ORIGINAL STORY INFORMATION & PHOTOS: GOLF AUSTRALIA