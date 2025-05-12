Glenmore Heritage Valley hosted the latest edition of the Western Sydney veteran golfers interclub challenge

NOEL HOPPE reports on the latest clash in the Western Sydney veteran golfers Interclub Challenge.

Western Sydney Veteran Golfers Association continued their 2025 season on Wednesday with Glenmore Heritage Valley hosting the competition.

It should be no surprise to anyone that Glenmore, champion club for at least the past two seasons, dominated the results at their home course – they managed to take out 3 of the 4 individual first prizes as well as figuring in both 2 ball categories.

For Glenmore, Dorothy and Glenn Wilmington won the 2BBB medley competition, although only on a countback, from the Springwood couple of Margaret and Jim Brownsell after both couples finished with 36 points.

The men’s 2BB was a slightly different story, with Frank Harvey and Graham Wallis (Dunheved Golf Club) edging out the home team of Syd Barwick and Bill Leydecker by a single stableford point – 45 to 44.

Glenmore also dominated the individual events on their home course – with the exception of the men’s A grade event. Martin Berg (Wallacia) took out the A grade title with 36 points, just ahead of Dunheved’s Larry Hayes with 35.

The remaining individual competitions were all won by Glenmore players.

In the ladies competition, Juanita Robbs (Glenmore0 edged out Margaret Brownsell (Springwood) on a countback after both finished with 27 stableford points.

The B grade competition was taken out by Todd Ramruska (Glenmore of course) with 38 points, two ahead of Wallacia’s Warren Husband on 36.

Syd Barwick led the way for Glenmore in the C Grade event, finishing a single point ahead of Christopher Thorley (Dunheved) 34 to 33.

Also after three rounds the Player of the Year and Club of the Year competitions begin to become significant.

The Player of the Year will be the person with the best 3 stableford scores over the 8 rounds of competition (excluding their home game). After 3 rounds Robert Lewis (Wallacia, 103 stableford points) has a good lead over Rod Tuckwell (Richmond, 98) and Andrew Burns (Leonay, 97).

In the ladies competition Kahnna Tarana (Springwood, 80 points) has a commanding lead as the only lady to have played all three rounds. At present leads Suzanne Still (Richmond) and Christine Hoppe (Wallacia) both who have 63 points, but both also after 2 games.

The next interclub event is to hosted by Leonay Golf Club on June 17th.