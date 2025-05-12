South Australia senior amateur golf resumes with Thaxted Park Masters

Thaxted Park Masters nett winner Denise Stone (Thaxted)

John Anderson reports on the resumption of the 2025 SA Senior Order of Merit season.

The somewhat disjointed 2025 SA Senior Order of Merit season, which commenced in December 2024, got back underway on Monday 5th May with the Thaxted Park Masters.

The local club had done a great job with motivating their members such that a total of field of 91 starters participated. Given that a number of SA’s top Seniors were playing in a series of representative matches against an ADF side this suggested that the SA guys and gals were raring to go !

Like all of SA, the long drought had affected Thaxted Park but it was perfectly playable although the 27 degree temperature and strong northerly did add to the challenge for early May!

The traditional Thaxted Park hospitality was to the fore with a meal afterwards and Head Pro Cody Sherratt provided his usual entertaining presentation.

Senior Women

SOOM contenders Susan Olsen (Grange) and Amanda Heapy (The Vines) battled out the Gross with scores or 84 and 85 respectively. Amanda benefitting from starting to play in some National events.

Denise Stone (Thaxted) shot an excellent Nett 72 from Jenny Carter (Thaxted Park) and Olsen with 78’s.

Super Senior Women

Perennial contender Blackwood’s Angela Masters (90) won the Gross from a newcomer in Hua Zhang (Grange) (99) with Elizabeth Fellows next.

Thaxted Park benefit in the Nett with Elizabet Fellows (75) by one shot over Julie Dopson and Sue Lock and Jan Walmsley another shot back.

Senior Men

Local Craig Russell won the Gross with 74 on a countback from Graig Gordon, now Tea Tree Gully’s leading contender with Mark Potter (the Vines) 76 leading a strong contingent from The Vines of Reynella.

Clubmate Rob Kenny (67) won the Nett from Craig Russell (70) and another local, Ian Hope (71).

Super Senior Men

Thaxted’s Bob Peplow had a day out with (80/65) to take out both the Gross and the Nett – a great effort indeed ! Glenelg’s Brian Welsh and John Keogh only missed out on a countback.

Another line up of locals in the Nett with Rino Boffa (69) and Mike Tucker and Brett Morris (73’s) filling the placings.