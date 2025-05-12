South Australia senior amateur golf resumes with Thaxted Park Masters

Thaxted Park Masters nett winner Denise Stone (Thaxted)

John Anderson reports on the resumption of the 2025 SA Senior Order of Merit season.

The somewhat disjointed 2025 SA Senior Order of Merit season, which commenced in December 2024, got back underway on Monday 5th May with the Thaxted Park Masters.

The local club had done a great job with motivating their members such that a total of field of 91 starters participated. Given that a number of SA’s top Seniors were playing in a series of representative matches against an ADF side this suggested that the SA guys and gals were raring to go !

Like all of SA, the long drought had affected Thaxted Park but it was perfectly playable although the 27 degree temperature and strong northerly did add to the challenge for early May!

The traditional Thaxted Park hospitality was to the fore with a meal afterwards and Head Pro Cody Sherratt provided his usual entertaining presentation.

 

Senior Women

Susan Olsen (Grange)

SOOM contenders Susan Olsen (Grange) and Amanda Heapy (The Vines) battled out the Gross with scores or 84 and 85 respectively. Amanda benefitting from starting to play in some National events.

Denise Stone (Thaxted) shot an excellent Nett 72 from Jenny Carter (Thaxted Park) and Olsen with 78’s.

 

Super Senior Women

Blackwood’s Angela Masters

Perennial contender Blackwood’s Angela Masters (90) won the Gross from a newcomer in Hua Zhang (Grange) (99) with Elizabeth Fellows next.

Elizabet Fellows

Thaxted Park benefit in the Nett with Elizabet Fellows (75) by one shot over Julie Dopson and Sue Lock and Jan Walmsley another shot back.

 

Senior Men

Craig Russell

Local Craig Russell won the Gross with 74 on a countback from Graig Gordon, now Tea Tree Gully’s leading contender with Mark Potter (the Vines) 76 leading a strong contingent from The Vines of Reynella.

Rob Kenny

Clubmate Rob Kenny (67) won the Nett from Craig Russell (70) and another local, Ian Hope (71).

 

Super Senior Men

Thaxted’s Bob Peplow

Thaxted’s Bob Peplow had a day out with (80/65) to take out both the Gross and the Nett – a great effort indeed ! Glenelg’s Brian Welsh and John Keogh only missed out on a countback.

Another line up of locals in the Nett with Rino Boffa (69) and Mike Tucker and Brett Morris (73’s) filling the placings.

 

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

Craig Russell

Thaxted Park

74

Bob Peplow

Thaxted Park

80

Susan Olsen

Grange

84

Angela Masters

Blackwood

90

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

74

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

80

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

85

Hua Zhang

Grange

99

Mark Potter

The Vines

76

John Keogh

Glenelg

80

Denise Stone

Thaxted Park

92

Elizabeth Fellows

Thaxted Park

100

Vin Pike

The Vines

77

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

81

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

92

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

101

Darren Brown

Thaxted Park

80

Howard Slater

Glenelg

82

Jennifer Nobbs

McCracken

98

Julie Dopson

Thaxted Park

103

Boyd Austin

The Vines

81

Rino Boffa

Thaxted Park

84

Jenny Carter

Thaxted Park

102

Jan Walmsley

Thaxted Park

104

Steven Copley

Royal Adelaide

81

Brett Morris

Thaxted Park

87

Jean Zhang

Kooyonga

105

Sue Saunders

Thaxted Park

104

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Rob Kenny

Thaxted Park

67

Bob Peplow

Thaxted Park

65

Denise Stone

Thaxted Park

72

Elizabeth Fellows

Thaxted Park

75

Craig Russell

Thaxted Park

70

Rino Boffa

Thaxted Park

69

Jenny Carter

Thaxted Park

78

Julie Dopson

Thaxted Park

76

Ian Hope

Thaxted Park

71

Mike Tucker

Thaxted Park

73

Susan Olsen

Grange

78

Sue Lock

Thaxted Park

77

Tony Davenport

Thaxted Park

73

Brett Morris

Thaxted Park

73

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

79

Jan Walmsley

Thaxted Park

77

Darren Brown

Thaxted Park

73

Nick Clark

Thaxted Park

74

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

80

Sue Saunders

Thaxted Park

78

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

73

Martyn Bond

Thaxted Park

74

Jennifer Nobbs

McCracken

82

Hua Zhang

Grange

78

Richard Hood

Thaxted Park

73

Allan Clifford

Thaxted Park

75

Jean Zhang

Kooyonga

87

Linna Holt

Thaxted Park

83

 

 

