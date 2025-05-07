Not Band-Aid fixes but a golf swing for life | Golf tips video

Want a golf swing for life? For a healthy, life-long golf swing this pro says you need a big dose of slowing the body down and speeding up the arms and wrists.

That’s the advice of respected golf pro Andrew Emery who says too many older golfers waste their time working on band-aid fixes to their golf swing which will only ever provide short term benefits at best.

Emery says the best golf swing for senior golfers doesn’t rely on throwing your hips or shoulders at the golf ball. The majority of speed in the golf swing comes from the arms and wrists – with the body supporting, not dominating.