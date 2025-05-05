Greg Rhodes on a senior amateur roll

The 2025 Cobram Barooga Senior Amateur Golf event confirmed Greg Rhodes is back to his best while fellow Victorian Nadene Gole was a very familiar winner of the women’s title.

Victorian’s Rhodes is a multiple Australian Senior Amateur Champion and has won many national and state titles.

His win on the Cobram Barooga Golf Club layout was his fourth National Senior Order of Merit victory for the season and he now leads the Golf Australia SOOM rankings, with James Lavender in second.

The Cobram-Barooga Senior Amateur was played over 54 holes stroke (Men) and stableford (Men & Women). The event is part of the Victorian Men’s & Women’s Senior Order of Merits and will comprise of gross/net and scratch/stableford trophies.

The 2025 Cobram Barooga Senior Amateur is recognised as a National Order of Merit Event and is a counting event for WAGR.

Coomealla Golf Club member Rhodes finished at 4 under for the three rounds with Huntingdale Golf Club member Shayne Pettitt second on 1 under.

For Victoria Golf Club member Gole it was the first Australian Senior Women’s Order of Merit win of the new season. But no doubt there will be more to come.

Gole had a three round stabelford score of 100, edging Helen Pascoe and Wendy Harrington.

[ See: World #1 Senior Amateur Golfer Nadene Gole: “… it’s not always about the winning. I’m just enjoying it.” ]

Men’s Results

Women’s Results