Brad Burns wins Senior Sand Greens in playoff | PGA Legends Tour

Queensland’s Brad Burns has played his way into the $140,000 World Sand Greens Championship at Binalong courtesy of a playoff triumph at the Australian PGA Senior Sand Greens Championship at Cobar Bowling and Golf Club.

Forced into a Monday finish after rain prevented any play on Saturday, the PGA Legends Tour players extended their stay in Cobar so that the $50,000 tournament could have its full complement of 36 holes.

Trailing Murray Lott by a single shot after Round 1, Burns had to bounce back from a late bogey at the par-3 15th with consecutive birdies to shoot 68 and join Andre Stolz and Nigel Weldon at 7-under par.

The trio headed back to the par-4 18th where Burns was able to secure his third win for the season.

Quick quotes

“I thought I threw it away,” said Burns.

“Four holes to go, I bogeyed the par 3. Just a very ordinary chip.

“Birdied 16 and 17 and a nice little par on the last.

“It took me a while to get used to the sand greens again but just a great day.

“Great people up here, too. We’ve had a ball. They do a fantastic job of looking after us.”

Final scores

1 Brad Burns 68-67—135

Won at first hole of sudden-death playoff

T2 Andre Stolz 69-66—135

T2 Nigel Weldon 69-66—135

T4 David Fearns 71-65—136

T4 Murray Lott 67-69—136

T6 Mark Hale 72-66—138

T6 David McKenzie 71-67—138

T6 Adam Henwood 70-68—138

T6 Carl Smedley 69-69—138

STORY: TONY WEBECK | PGA AUSTRALIA