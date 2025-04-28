Brad Burns wins Senior Sand Greens in playoff | PGA Legends Tour

Queensland’s Brad Burns has played his way into the $140,000 World Sand Greens Championship at Binalong courtesy of a playoff triumph at the Australian PGA Senior Sand Greens Championship at Cobar Bowling and Golf Club.
Forced into a Monday finish after rain prevented any play on Saturday, the PGA Legends Tour players extended their stay in Cobar so that the $50,000 tournament could have its full complement of 36 holes.
Trailing Murray Lott by a single shot after Round 1, Burns had to bounce back from a late bogey at the par-3 15th with consecutive birdies to shoot 68 and join Andre Stolz and Nigel Weldon at 7-under par.
The trio headed back to the par-4 18th where Burns was able to secure his third win for the season.
Quick quotes
“I thought I threw it away,” said Burns.
“Four holes to go, I bogeyed the par 3. Just a very ordinary chip.
“Birdied 16 and 17 and a nice little par on the last.
“It took me a while to get used to the sand greens again but just a great day.
“Great people up here, too. We’ve had a ball. They do a fantastic job of looking after us.”
Final scores
1 Brad Burns 68-67—135
Won at first hole of sudden-death playoff
T2 Andre Stolz 69-66—135
T2 Nigel Weldon 69-66—135
T4 David Fearns 71-65—136
T4 Murray Lott 67-69—136
T6 Mark Hale 72-66—138
T6 David McKenzie 71-67—138
T6 Adam Henwood 70-68—138
T6 Carl Smedley 69-69—138
Next up: Warren Golf Club Legends Pro-Am on Wednesday
STORY: TONY WEBECK | PGA AUSTRALIA