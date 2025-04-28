Brad Burns wins Senior Sand Greens in playoff | PGA Legends Tour

Queensland’s Brad Burns has played his way into the $140,000 World Sand Greens Championship at Binalong courtesy of a playoff triumph at the Australian PGA Senior Sand Greens Championship at Cobar Bowling and Golf Club.

Forced into a Monday finish after rain prevented any play on Saturday, the PGA Legends Tour players extended their stay in Cobar so that the $50,000 tournament could have its full complement of 36 holes.

Trailing Murray Lott by a single shot after Round 1, Burns had to bounce back from a late bogey at the par-3 15th with consecutive birdies to shoot 68 and join Andre Stolz and Nigel Weldon at 7-under par.

The trio headed back to the par-4 18th where Burns was able to secure his third win for the season.

Quick quotes

“I thought I threw it away,” said Burns.

“Four holes to go, I bogeyed the par 3. Just a very ordinary chip.

“Birdied 16 and 17 and a nice little par on the last.

“It took me a while to get used to the sand greens again but just a great day.

“Great people up here, too. We’ve had a ball. They do a fantastic job of looking after us.”

Final scores
1          Brad Burns                   68-67—135
Won at first hole of sudden-death playoff
T2        Andre Stolz                  69-66—135
T2        Nigel Weldon               69-66—135
T4        David Fearns                71-65—136
T4        Murray Lott                  67-69—136
T6        Mark Hale                    72-66—138
T6        David McKenzie           71-67—138
T6        Adam Henwood          70-68—138
T6        Carl Smedley               69-69—138

Next up: Warren Golf Club Legends Pro-Am on Wednesday

STORY: TONY WEBECK | PGA AUSTRALIA

