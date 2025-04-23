How to follow The Chevron Championship | 2025 1st Women’s Major

Twenty-five years after Karrie Webb became the first Aussie winner, seven Australians will contest the first women’s major championship of the year at The Chevron Championship.

This year marks the third time The Chevron Championship has been staged at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas having made its home at Mission Hills Country Club in California from 1972-2022.

With triumphs in 2000 and 2006, Webb is the only Aussie winner to date but there are a host of strong chances this week.

Two-time major winner Minjee Lee was tied for seventh at last week’s JM Eagle LA Championship, Hannah Green is coming off a top 10 and three-win season in 2024 and Stephanie Kyriacou showed with a runner-up finish at the Amundi Evian Championship last year that she has the game and the temperament for the game’s showpiece events.

Gabriela Ruffels has shown an ability to handle major championship pressure since she played this event as an amateur while Grace Kim is already a LPGA Tour winner having won the Lotte Championship two years ago.

West Australian Hira Naveed is in her second year on the LPGA and this week marks the major championship debut for Queenslander Cassie Porter.

Although unable to make it three consecutive wins at the LA Championship, Green hopes to use her tie for ninth as a springboard into her quest for a second major title.

“I’m glad that I was able to shoot some low scores after not feeling probably my A-game this week,” said Green, who has missed the cut both times The Chevron has been played at Carlton Woods.

“I haven’t had a very good history at Chevron since we moved to Houston, so hoping that I can use a little bit of this form to go into the first major of the year with a strong performance.”

All four rounds of The Chevron Championship will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo with coverage to begin at 1am Friday morning.

The Chevron Championship The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas 2024 champion: Nelly Korda Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2000, 2006) Prize money: $US7.9m

Chevron Australian TV times:

Live 1am-5am, 8am-10am Friday, Saturday;

Live 4am-8am Sunday, Monday;

on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

Australasians in the field

Hannah Green Career LPGA wins: 6 Major wins: 1 Previous appearances: 7 Best finish: T8 in 2022 2024 result: MC

Grace Kim Career LPGA wins: 1 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 2 Best finish: MC 2024 result: MC

Stephanie Kyriacou Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 2 Best finish: T40 in 2024 2024 result: T40

Lydia Ko (NZ) Career LPGA wins: 23 Major wins: 3 Previous appearances: 12 Best finish: Won in 2016 2024 result: T17

Minjee Lee Career LPGA wins: 10 Major wins: 2 Previous appearances: 11 Best finish: T3 in 2017 2024 result: MC

Hira Naveed Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 1 Best finish: MC 2024 result: MC

Cassie Porter Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 0 Best finish: First start 2024 result: DNP

Gabriela Ruffels Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 4 Best finish: T15 in 2020 2024 result: T40

STORY: TONY WEBECK | GOLF AUSTRALIA/PGA AUSTRALIA\WPGA