How to transform your senior golf swing into a ‘showstopper’!

The critical thing in golf is not your score, or how far you hit the ball, or even how much fun you have playing – it’s how attractive your swing is to the casual passerby, right! Huh????

Maybe that’s not a very good paraphrasing of what golf coach Philip Sparks from Easiest Swing says in this golf swing tips video.

What he is saying is that the best golfers – pro or amateur – make their golf swings look simple, look easy and pleasing on the eye.

Having spent far too much time walking up and down practice ranges at some of the big pro events watching some of the world’s best warm up I can certainly concur with that.

Sparks offers some advice on how to get your swing looking its best – and hopefully your scores, distance and game enjoyment will soar in the process.