Western Sydney veteran golfers face off at Penrith

Veteran golfers from clubs across Sydney’s west have faced off in the latest WSRVGA Interclub Challenge. NOEL HOPPE reports –

Fielding their full complement of players for only the second time in two years, Wallacia achieved their best away from home performance in the same period to strongly challenge their much larger rivals at the WSRVGA Interclub Challenge hosted by Penrith Golf Club last Tuesday.

The much coveted team prize was taken out by Richmond – with Michael Harrison, Dean Fleming, Ian Jordan and Rodney Tuckwell amassing a combined total of 143 stableford points to edge out Dunheved on a countback. Wallacia finished third on 140 points, narrowly ahead of Glenmore Heritage Valley and Stonecutters Ridge on 139 each.

Debora Moussa and Julia Smith made the most of their home course knowledge to claim the medley 2-ball prize for Penrith with an impressive 46 points. They were followed by Denise and Ross Chant from Wallacia on 44 points.

Not to be outdone, the men’s 2-ball winners also managed 46 points – achieved by the Wallacia pair of Jose Donoso and Robert Lewis. Second place was taken by the Stonecutters Ridge duo of Terrance Chong and Gregory Bax (43 points).

The strong Richmond and Dunheved teams dominated the individual competitions, albeit with scores that tend to indicate that in the challenge between course and player, the course won.

In the men’s A Grade (handicaps 0-16) Ian Jordan of the Richmond Club secured the top prize with 35 points on a countback from Dunheved’s Satya Deo, also 35 points, who edge out several other players also on a countback.

Richmond was also successful in the men’s B Grade (handicaps 17-22) with Michael Harrison accumulating 37 points. Second place went to John Mathews (Glenmore Heritage Valley) on a countback with 35 points

The countbacks continued in the men’s C Grade division (handicaps 23 and above) with Dean Fleming (Richmond) and Robert Lewis (Wallacia) separated from other players who all scored 35 points

The Ladies individual contest was a little clearer with Elaine Williams hitting the best score of the day – 38 points – to claim the top prize for Dunheved, ahead of clubmate Clea Bane who snuck into second place with 35 points, but only after yet another countback.

A full list of results, as well as current standings in Player of the Year and Club of the Year can be found on the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) website – wsvets.com.au.

The next match in the interclub challenge series will be hosted by Glenmore Heritage Valley on Wednesday May 7th.