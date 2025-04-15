Senior Open returns with some of the biggest names in Australian golf

Some of the biggest names in Australian golf over the past 30 years will be on show when the 54-hole NSW Senior Open returns to Albury in late October.

Running from October 31st to November 2nd, 2025, the $150,000, 54-hole tournament is an integral part of the Australian PGA Legends Tour.

This year’s event will be the seventh edition at the Thurgoona Golf & Country Club Resort.

Graeme Phillipson, Golf NSW Chief Operating Officer, said the tournament was an extremely popular event for players, both professional and amateur.

“We are thrilled to continue to bring one of our most popular tournaments back to the Albury region and the Thurgoona Country Club,” said Graeme Phillipson, Golf NSW Chief Operating Officer.

“The sporting public of the Murray region and the Liverpool Catholic Club have supported this event from its inception, and it is a pleasure to continue to return to a venue and city where everyone involved in the tournament, including the players, officials, and staff, have been so warmly received.”

“Golf is the number one pastime Australia-wide for those over 50, and the popularity of tournaments like the NSW Senior Open assists us in promoting the game as the ideal recreational activity for young and old,” Mr. Phillipson added.

Last year’s champion, Victorian David McKenzie, is expected to defend his championship crown, against a field which is likely to feature many of the greats of Australasian Golf, including

• Peter Lonard: a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia and a US & European Tour winner

• Andre Stolz – current leader of the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit

• Mathew Goggin, the 2024 Runner Up

• Scott Barr – Asian Tour winner and PGA Legends Tour regular

• Terry Price – European Tour winner

• Steven Conran – Japan Tour winner

Other notables and past champions expected to play include Peter O’Malley, Michael Harwood, Grant Kenny, and 2019 champ Brad Burns.

PGA Legends Tour Coordinator Andy Rogers said the tour and its players were excited by the opportunity to return to Thurgoona for a record seventh time, having enjoyed all previous six stagings on the Murray River.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be heading back to Thurgoona again this year for the NSW Senior Open,” Rogers said.

“The players have become very familiar with not only the course but the surrounding area as well, and both are perfect hosts for the event. This event is a significant part of the PGA Legends Tour schedule, and to return to a host venue that has proven itself time and again as a perfect fit is very exciting.”

The fan experience at this year’s tournament will allow unparalleled access. Spectators can walk the fairways beside their favourite players and see golf played at its best.

“There won’t be a better opportunity for sports fans in the Albury region to get up close and personal to witness the legends in action,” Adam Fitzgerald, general manager of the Thurgoona Country Club Resort, said.



EVENT FACTS

Host Venue: Thurgoona Country Club Resort.

The Thurgoona Country Club Resort is a par 72, 18-hole championship course measuring 6372 metres. A Peter Thomson & Mike Wolveridge design, the course features couch fairways and large bent grass greens.

Tournament Dates: October 31st – November 2nd, 2025 (54 holes)

Website: www.nswsenioropen.com.au

Prize Fund: AUD 150,000

Field Size: 120 players consisting of

• 82 players from the 2025 Legends Tour exemption categories

• 1 Player from Asian Senior Tour

• 32 Amateur players from Golf NSW exemption categories

• Five professional pre-qualifying positions

Past Champions:

2024 David McKenzie (Vic)

2023: Adam Henwood (Vic)

2022: Richard Green (Vic)

2020: Brad Burns (QLD)

2019: Michael Long (NZL)

2018: Grant Kenny (NSW)

The NSW Senior Open Championship is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

STORY: DAVID TEASE | GOLFNSW