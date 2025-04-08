Home Events 2025 US Masters Australian TV Times | Preview

2025 US Masters Australian TV Times | Preview

Brian O'Hare
-
0
2025 US Masters Australian TV Times | Preview

Five Aussie golfers tee up for the 89th US Masters this week with a number of viewing options available.

If you have FoxSports or Kayo in Australia things are easy with extensive live and related coverage.

Unfortunately there is no free-to-air Masters coverage in Australia so if you haven’t stumped up for Pay TV you will have to explore other options.

The official Masters website is one avenue as it will have extensive coverage but all dependent on your location (or perceived location). Some people apparently use VPN’s these days to pretend they are in locations they are not – oh the horror!

Australia’s reps this week at Augusta National are Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Jason Day, Cameron Davis and Cameron Smith.

Live coverage on Kayo and FoxSports begins in the early hours of Friday April 11 and running through to early Monday morning, April 14.

Of course there will be Masters specials, the Par 3 Wednesday comp etc, all week leading up to that and also look out for earlier coverage of Live from the range, Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Featured Holes etc.

“Live from the Masters” begins on FoxSports at 8:30pm on Thursday.

Australian TV Broadcast times – Foxtel Go, Kayo Sports and FoxSports
Round 1, Friday 5;00 – 9:30am
Round 2, Saturday 5:00 – 9:30pm
Round 3, Sunday 2:00 – 9:00am
Round 4, Monday 2:00 – 9:00am

Live From The Masters

Tuesday 8 April: 0400 – 0700

Tuesday 8 April: 0900 – 1100

Wednesday 9 April: 0900 – 1100

 

Thursday 10 April: 0800 – 1100

Friday 11 April: 0930 – 1130

Saturday 12 April: 0930 – 1130

Sunday 13 April: 0900 – 1100

Monday 14 April: 0900 – 1100

Amen Corner (also available in UHD)

 

Friday 11 April: Round 1 — 0045 – 0800

Saturday 12 April: Round 2 — 0045 – 0800

Sunday 13 April: Round 3 — 0145-0800

Monday 14 April: Final Round — 0145 – 0800

Featured Groups

Friday 11 April: Round 1 — 0030 – 0500

 

Saturday 12 April: Round 2 — 0030 – 0500

Sunday 13 April: Round 3 — 0000 – 0200

Monday 14 April: Final Round — 0000 – 0200

The Masters official website will have the leaderboard, tee times, live video coverage.

More to come…

Previous article Northern Territory PGA Championship returns to the Tour in 2025 | Live TV Coverage
Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. A former Sydney journalist, he launched ASG in April 2008 and has since covered numerous Australian Opens, Presidents Cups, World Cups and many other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples and Karrie Webb. He has also reported on numerous amateur tournaments, particularly national senior and veteran events. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association.

Leave a Reply

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv