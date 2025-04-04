Northern Territory PGA Championship returns to the Tour in 2025 | Live TV Coverage

The Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship will return to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule in 2025.

After undergoing significant upgrades to its course and clubhouse, the Palmerston Golf and Country Club will again play host to the Top End’s most prestigious golf tournament from August 28-31.

And for the first time, the final two rounds will be broadcast live by Fox Sports on Foxtel and Kayo.

The Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship was last played in 2023 when NSW professional Daniel Gale shot a sensational final round of 65 to claim the title by four shots over Queensland’s Chris Crabtree.

It was the forerunner to an outstanding year for Gale who went on to finish second on the Challenger PGA Tour Order of Merit to earn playing rights on the DP World Tour for 2024/25.

First played in 1995, the list of former NT PGA champions includes multiple Tour event winners Jordan Zunic, Travis Smyth and hometown favourite Aaron Pike.

This year’s tournament will be the second on the 2025/26 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season following on from the PNG Open at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club on August 14-17.

PGA of Australia General Manager of Tournaments and Global Tour Relationships Nick Dastey said the NT PGA Championship was one of the favourite events of the year for the country’s leading professionals.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to Palmerston Golf and Country Club and seeing the results of all the renovations that have been undertaken there on and off the golf course,” Dastey said.

“The NT PGA Championship has an atmosphere all of its own and its one our players embrace and really look forward to being part of.

“Televising the event for the first time is going to help take the tournament to the next level, giving us the opportunity to really promote the Territory and all the great things to do in the area, including as a golf destination.”

A number of events will take place in the week of the championship, including an intensive juniors clinic with the pros, a junior pro-am, a women’s clinic, a clinic to engage Indigenous children in the sport, and a Wednesday pro-am.

Supported by the Northern Territory Government through Northern Territory Major Events Company, the NT PGA Championship offers a fantastic opportunity for aspiring Territory golfers to witness elite professionals showcase their skills up close.

Palmerston Golf & Country Club General Manager Matt Hewer said: “After the clubhouse underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation and we completed course upgrades specifically to the irrigation systems, this a great time to showcase not only the event, but the entire NT to a national audience on TV.”

