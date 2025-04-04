Clark, Philippines targets Aussie golfers

Clark, host city of a special economic zone near Manila, is promoting its appeal as an international golf tourism destination to Asia/Pacific markets, with Australia a priority target.

Site of a U.S Army base from 1903 to 1991, Clark has more than a dozen quality golf courses within an hour’s drive, three more courses planned or being built, direct flights from five Asian and two Middle East cities and abundant entertainment and leisure activities.

Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore, in particular, as well as other nearby destinations are in Clark’s sights to attract more inbound golfers, with the twin-course Mimosa Plus complex, the only integrated resort in the region, established as a preferred stay-and-play base. Its 304-room Quest Plus hotel and conference centre, named as the Philippines’ best golf hotel in last year’s World Golf Awards, is 10 minutes’ drive from Clark International Airport. The new twin deck 48-bay driving range and teaching academy adjacent is a prime attraction for juniors, women and visiting players.

Philippines conglomerate Filinvest Development Corporation, which has owned Mimosa Plus since 2016, is adding a Crimson hotel, four condominium blocks, multiple restaurants and a Filinvest Malls Mimosa to the complex.

About 20 Australian players participated in the inaugural Philippines Amateur Golf Tournament in Clark in late February, and 50-60 are expected to play next year.

Mark Siegel, the managing director of Golfasian, Asia’s largest inbound golf tourism operator, which organised and ran the amateur tournament, predicts Clark is set to become a major international golf destination. “It has all the ingredients,” he says. “Many golf visitors to Thailand and Vietnam are looking for something different and Clark is easily accessible and less expensive. It’s a great destination for Australians and others throughout South-East Asia.

Clark’s upgraded international airport currently receives direct flights from Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Dubai and Qatar and in two years a new rail link connecting the region with Manila – 80 kilometres south –will open.

Mimosa Plus general manager Michael Gapin says Clark aims to become like Danang, Vietnam which has exploded with golf (and other) tourists in the past decade.

He names Australia as an especially attractive target for visiting golfers and points to the arrival of international corporates including Yokohama, Texas Instruments, UPS and DHL as well as Philippine government departments as examples of Clark’s upward growth spiral.

Mimosa Plus’s director of golf, Rory Young, says amateur tournaments similar to the inaugural Golfasian event in February are planned, along with special promotions to attract international golf visitors.

STORY: PAUL MYERS