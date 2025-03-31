Henwood, Onions share Aston Hills win : Legends Tour Wrap

Perplexed that a ball he expected to finish just left of the fairway at the par-5 sixth could not be found, Henwood headed to the seventh tee on the back of a bogey and somewhat hot under the collar.

He ripped driver down the 315-metre par 4 to leave himself just 40 metres in, very nearly holing his pitch shot that would have secured an outright win.

As it was, a tap-in birdie was enough to match Onions’ round of 4-under 65 for a share of victory, one clear of John Wade (66) with David Diaz (67) outright fourth.

Quick quotes

“I got off to a pretty ordinary start,” said Onions.

“I hit it in the lake on the first hole but managed to make par out of there.

“I’ve been putting really well and had a run through the middle of the round where I burned 4-under for three holes.

“A couple of mistakes coming in but I managed to save something with a putter.”

“I nearly holed the second shot,” Henwood said of his approach into the final hole.

“There was nothing else but birdie. I mean, it could have been, but in my mind I was so upset might be the right word. There was nowhere to lose it there.

“Hit the best drive of the day, went miles down, and only had like a 40-metre pitch and nearly holed it.

“I was lucky it didn’t hit the pin actually because then it would’ve finished somewhere not great. But just left me a little tap in which was good.”

Leading scores

T1 John Onions 65

T1 Adam Henwood 65

3 John Wade 66

4 David Diaz 67

T5 Peter Lonard 69

T5 Tim Elliott 69

March 28

Walters’ winning ways continue at Glenn Joyner Pro-Am

Euan Walters paid tribute to the PGA Legends Tour legacy left by the late Glenn Joyner after taking out the Metro Homes Glenn Joyner Memorial Legends Pro-Am.

Walters’ round of 6-under 64 at Thaxted Park Golf Course was enough to finish one clear of John Onions (65), his second straight PGA Legends Tour victory.

Trading two birdies with a bogey to be 1-under after three holes, Walters kept a clean card for the remainder of his round.

Starting from the 10th tee, he turned in 3-under and then picked up further birdies at one, two and five to post 6-under.

Onions birdied his second-to-last hole – the par-3 eighth – but had to settle for second after making par at the par-4 ninth.

Peter Lonard had eight birdies in his round of 4-under 66 to snare third, Murray Lott and Simon Pope tied for fourth with rounds of 67.

Quick quotes

“I’ve known Glenn for probably 30 years,” said Walters.

“We used to play on tour against one another so obviously it was sad to see Glenn pass away a couple of years ago.

“The other side of the coin is that I think he actually played some of his best golf towards the end.

“He got to fulfil some of his dreams and was very successful on the Legends tour, and obviously he’s part of the reason why a lot of these events continue on.

“It’s been a good journey, but hard work. I had to make a lot of changes in my swing and stuff like that but very grateful for the win.

“I know it’s not going to last forever, but we’ll keep practising.”

Leading scores

1 Euan Walters 64

2 John Onions 65

3 Peter Lonard 66

T4 Simon Pope 67

T4 Murray Lott 67

March 27

Walters wins second Flagstaff Hill title

A run of three birdies in four holes provided Euan Walters the foundation to go one better than last year and claim an outright victory at the Living Choice Flagstaff Hill Legends Pro-Am at Flagstaff Hill Golf Club.

Joint winner with Jason Norris and Nicholas Robb 12 months ago, Walters’ early hot streak gave him enough of an edge to absorb a three-putt bogey on his final hole for a round of 3-under 67 a one-stroke win.

Playing in the same group as Walters, Murray Lott (68) birdied his final hole to claim outright second, Brad Burns (69), Michael Long (69) and Peter Brown (69) tied third.

Quick quotes

“I tied with a couple of others last year, so it’s good to get a solo win. Pays a little bit better, too,” said Walters.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had a win, so it’s good to get it done.

“I’ve been playing pretty good but not really finishing it off but played really well today.

“Still didn’t finish it off. Had a three-putt on the last, which was disappointing, but fortunate enough to get the job done.”

Leading scores

1 Euan Walters 67

2 Murray Lott 68

T3 Brad Burns 69

T3 Michael Long (NZ) 69

T3 Peter Brown 69

