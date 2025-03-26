Far South Coast Vets Week of Golf combines with NSW 4BBB Championship

A great opportunity for some competitive veteran golfing fun on the NSW Far South Coast this year with the Far South Coast Vets Week of Golf event being preceded by the two day NSW Mixed 4BBB Championship.

And there is an added bonus if you play both events with a considerable saving accruing for the 4BBB event.

The Vet’s FSC Week of Golf is scheduled for 28th July to 1st August with organisers saying they have reverted back to their previous ‘exciting format’.

Registration at Tura Beach Country Club is on the Sunday evening. Golf starts with a low-pressure Best Ball for 2 person teams at Eden on Monday.

Then you are invited to play 3 X 18 holes of individual Stableford, Tuesday at Bega CC, Wednesday is a rest day, Thursday at Pambula – Merimbula and Friday is sponsored by NSWVGA at Tura, followed by the included lunch & presentations.

The Tournament Committee will also provide you with a complimentary 1-year social membership at our Tura Beach Country Club. Each participant will receive $10 credit on their membership card to spend in the Bistro or Bar.

The NSW 4BBB CHAMPIONSHIPS on the preceding Thursday & Friday.

More detail is available from:

Norm Hamilton

On Behalf of the Tournament Committee

golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au

Mobile 0418 323 891

Loraine Lambert

loraine@sapphirecoastgolfschool.com.au

Work (02) 6495 9068

The “Conditions of play” will be found on the Tura Beach CC website.