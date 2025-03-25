How to follow The National Tournament | PGA Season Finale | Weekend TV Coverage

Elvis Smylie may have been crowned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner last Sunday at the Heritage Classic but there remains much to be decided at the season finale.

The National Tournament at The National Golf Club’s Gunnamatta Course marks the conclusion of a 19-event season that began with Will Bruyeres’s PNG Open breakthrough and will climax on Sunday.

Given Smylie earned exemption on the DP World Tour by virtue of his victory at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, three additional players will secure DP World Status for the 2026 season.

NZ Open champion Ryan Peake is already guaranteed the first of those, the likes of Jack Buchanan, Anthony Quayle and Curtis Luck all looking to advance their chances at The National.

There are further rewards on offer through Order of Merit finishes, not the least of which is earning status for next season for those who end the year inside the top 50.

The Order of Merit champion two years ago, David Micheluzzi returns this week, as does 2022 Order of Merit winner Jed Morgan along with 10 winners from the current season all seeking to end the year on a high.

The final two rounds of The National Tournament will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo with coverage starting at 3pm AEDT on Saturday and 1pm Sunday.



LAST YEAR’S CHAMPION: Cameron John



PRIZEMONEY: $200,000



COURSE DESIGNER: Tom Doak (Gunnamatta Course)



COURSE RECORD: 65, Derek Ackerman (Round 1, 2022) and Harrison Crowe (Round 4, 2022)



LIVE SCORES: pga.org.au



TV COVERAGE: The National Tournament is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)



HEADLINERS

David Micheluzzi: 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner

Jed Morgan: 2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner

Ryan Peake: NZ Open winner

Jack Buchanan: 2024 WA PGA and Webex Players Series South Australia champion

Curtis Luck: Korn Ferry Tour winner

Josh Geary: 2025 Vic Open winner

Anthony Quayle: Two-time Tour winner

Jack Thompson: 2021 Gippsland Super 6 winner and 2025 NZ Open runner-up

STORY: Tony Webeck | PGA AUSTRALIA

