SA PGA Senior Foursomes | Legends Tour Wrap

The vagaries of foursomes once again came to the fore, resulting in joint winners of the SA PGA Senior Foursomes Championship at The Vines Golf Club of Reynella.

A number of groups had chances to claim the outright victory over the final few holes yet in the end two could not be separated, Mike Zilko and Guy Wall sharing top spot with Brendan Chant and Simon Pope.

Zilko and Wall and Chant and Pope both returned scores of 1-over 72 to be declared joint winners, two strokes clear of Brad Burns and Bryan Milligan.

“Would’ve probably been nice to win outright, but ‘Chanty’ stuffed up a bit and I stuffed up a bit, so we’ll give it both ways,” said Pope.

“The course is in really, really good nick. This golf course, it was struggling about 20 years ago and now with the couch covering it’s awesome.

“Well done to the golf club and thanks to them for letting us play.”

T1 Mike Zilko/Guy Wall 72

T1 Brendan Chant/Simon Pope 72

3 Brad Burns/Bryan Milligan 74

4 Glenn Roberts/Wayne Rogers 78

March 20

Norris defends at Murray Bridge Legends

Defending champion Jason Norris bettered the course record set by Murray Lott 24 hours earlier to claim a second straight victory at the Spry Civil Construction Murray Bridge GC Legends Pro-Am.

With two new holes in play at Murray Bridge this year, Lott’s 5-under 65 in Round 1 established a new course record, Norris going one better on day two with a superb 6-under 64.

Victorious at Murray Bridge two years ago – and a course where he played a lot when based in Adelaide – Norris posted 9-under for two rounds to finish five strokes clear of Lott and Peter Lonard.

Four birdies in the space of five holes on the front nine got Norris moving in the right direction, the lure of Lott’s new course low mark encouraging him to push on through the back nine.

“I forgot about the new holes in the new course record when I heard Murray had it,” Norris said.

“It actually inspired me today when I was 4-under early. I started struggling but worked hard and made a couple of putts coming in.”

“I love looking at the scores, being under pressure,” said Norris.

“Sometimes you bugger up, but it’s good fun to try and beat that.

“I’m always a score looker, so I saw the lead, but it doesn’t mean anything around here. You can easily make a double or triple around this place.

“I just love this place. I’ve played here a lot. It’s sort of my second club when I used to live here, so I know a lot of the club members here and it was just a great day.”

1 Jason Norris 67-64—131

T2 Murray Lott 65-71—136

T2 Peter Lonard 66-70—136

T4 Carl Smedley 68-70—138

T4 Nigel Lane 69-69—138

6 Adam Henwood 70-69—139

