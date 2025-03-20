Laguna Lang Co redefines luxury golf in Vietnam with an exclusive “VVIP Package” for a lavish golfing getaway

Leading Vietnamese resort Laguna Lang Co is redefining the luxury golf experience courtesy of an extravagant new package aimed at “well-heeled” golf loving “VVIP” guests.

The Play, Stay, Dine & Unwind package invites discerning travellers to immerse themselves in the unspoiled natural beauty, ancient heritage, and world-class hospitality of Laguna Lang Co in the country’s central “Golf Coast”.

With luxurious accommodations at Banyan Tree Lang Co, unlimited golf at Laguna Golf Lang Co, gourmet dining experiences, and exclusive excursions, the package delivers the ultimate in indulgence and relaxation.

The package offers seven days and six nights of immersive luxury, priced at USD 2,990 per person (twin sharing) and USD 4,200 per person (single occupancy), with a minimum of four guests required.

It includes six nights in a One-Bedroom Villa at Banyan Tree Lang Co with daily breakfast, unlimited golf at Laguna Golf Lang Co, a Sir Nick Faldo Signature Design course, and one round of 18 holes at either Ba Na Hills Golf Club or Montgomerie Links in Da Nang, fulcrums — alongside Laguna Golf Lang Co — of the Vietnam Golf Coast destination marketing initiative.

Guests also receive complimentary practice balls and a premium Titleist rental club set. Five private dining experiences are curated for guests: an exclusive dinner at the 18th green, a canal cruise and private island seafood BBQ, a fireside dinner at Banyan Tree Beach, and more. A private cultural discovery tour is included, complete with an English-speaking guide, transportation, and local lunch. Private round-trip airport transfers and all service taxes are also covered.

“Laguna Lang Co is the perfect destination for golf travellers seeking an ultra-luxurious experience,” said Stephen Banks, Director of Golf at Laguna Lang Co. “From the sumptuous villas and exquisite dining to the world-class spa and personalized cultural immersions, we have curated an extraordinary offering for our most discerning guests.”

At the heart of the package is Laguna Golf Lang Co, an award-winning Sir Nick Faldo Signature Design course. Framed by mountains, rice paddies, and coastal dunes, the par-71 championship layout offers a diverse and thrilling test for golfers of all levels. Guests will also enjoy access to the Laguna Golf Academy, a state-of-the-art training facility featuring cutting-edge technology, personalized coaching, and high-end practice facilities designed to refine every aspect of their game.

The package includes accommodation in Banyan Tree Lang Co’s One-Bedroom Villas, amidst lush landscapes or directly on the beach. Each villa features a private infinity-edge pool, spacious living areas, and interiors inspired by traditional Vietnamese architecture, offering the perfect sanctuary for relaxation.

There are a total of ten dining and lounge outlets across the integrated property. These include the beachfront Azura, where Mediterranean cuisine and fresh seafood can be savoured to the soundtrack of gently lapping waves; The Water Court, a place to sample authentic Vietnamese cuisine; and Saffron, Banyan Tree’s signature Thai restaurant which, at Lang Co, is perched on a hilltop with stunning sea views.

The indulgence continues with Banyan Tree Spa, where guests can unwind with locally inspired treatments using fresh, natural ingredients. Designed to reflect the therapeutic traditions of Vietnam, the spa offers a haven of rejuvenation, ideal for relaxation after a day on the greens.

Beyond golf, dining, and spa indulgences, the package offers authentic cultural experiences, allowing guests to explore the three nearby UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Hoi An Ancient Town, the Imperial Citadel of Hue, and My Son Sanctuary.

“This package represents the pinnacle of luxury golf travel,” added Stephen Banks. “With its championship course, world-class accommodations, and unforgettable experiences, Laguna Lang Co is firmly established as Vietnam’s premier golf destination for VVIP guests.”

Contact sales@lagunalangco.com for more details on this special package