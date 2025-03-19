How to follow the Heritage Classic | Weekend TV Coverage

The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia returns to Australian shores this week for the Heritage Classic, the penultimate tournament of the 2024/25 season and a crucial week in the chase for positions on the Order of Merit.



Last year marked the return of the tournament to the Tour calendar after a 10-year hiatus, and it was Victorian Matt Griffin who hoisted the trophy come Sunday.



Opening with an 11-under 61 on the first day last year, Griffin never looked back on his way to posting an astonishing 72-hole total of 24-under par.



Off the back of that win, Griffin’s Order of Merit position in 2023/24 has meant that he is taking up an opportunity on the DP World Tour in Singapore this week, paving the way for a new Heritage Classic winner.



Rain leading up to this week has meant the St. John course at Heritage Golf and Country Club is playing slightly softer so the low scoring is likely to be repeated.



As the Order of Merit battle nears its conclusion, leader Elvis Smylie is back this week to solidify his place at the top and make certain he books himself a place at this year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Smylie can seal his first Order of Merit title this week if last month’s New Zealand Open champion and OOM No.2, Ryan Peake is not victorious.



A host of players can elevate their standings over the final two weeks on Tour, with the top-three positions still all very much in the balance.



LAST YEAR’S CHAMPION: Matt Griffin



PRIZEMONEY: $225,000



LIVE SCORES: https://pga.org.au/



TV COVERAGE: The Heritage Classic is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.



*All times AEDT.



Round 3: Saturday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)



Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)



HEADLINERS



Elvis Smylie: 2024 WA Open and BMW Australian PGA Championship winner.



Ryan Peake: 2025 New Zealand Open winner.



Jack Buchanan: 2024 WA PGA and Webex Players Series South Australia champion.



Jake McLeod: 2018 Tour Order of Merit winner.



Phoenix Campbell: Two-time Queensland PGA winner.



Josh Geary: 2025 Vic Open winner.



Anthony Quayle: Two-time Tour winner.



Tyler Hodge: 2025 NZ PGA champion.

STORY: Patrick Taylor | PGA AUSTRALIA/GOLF AUSTRALIA

