Get Into Golf Seniors 2025 Program | Find beginner golf lessons

Find beginner golf lessons

Are you seeking a new hobby, a social outing, a good laugh or looking to add in a few extra steps? There’s golf for that.

The Get Into Golf Seniors program is designed for those over the age of 55 to learn golf in a fun and welcoming environment. Whether you want to start through the introductory online program or participate face-to-face at your local golf course, Golf Australia has got you covered.

Option 1: Watch and have a go at the online program

If you are looking for more golf content to help get you started (even from the lounge room at home) we encourage you to have a look at the seniors online program.

The online program is FREE to access.

1. Create a user profile and complete registration through this >>>

2. Check your confirmation email for the two YouTube video links

3. Watch and complete the activities

Option 2: Find a local face to face program

Ready for the golf course? Search the list of available beginner golf lessons and let some fantastic coaches guide you through an interactive, fun, and social face-to-face program.

Programs consist of one session per a week, for approximately 5-6 weeks. Each session will run for 45-60mins. Programs are conducted in small groups and focus on giving participants plenty of opportunities to explore skills and to build confidence to hit the golf course.

Throughout the program organisers:

• Keep it very social and interactive

• Introduce and prepare you for to play on the course

• Do plenty of hitting

• Make it all about you

STORY SOURCE AND PHOTO: GOLF AUSTRALIA