How to follow 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship

Five Australians and one New Zealander are headed to the famed TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course as the best of the best on the PGA TOUR assemble for this week’s THE PLAYERS Championship.

Often dubbed “the fifth major”, THE PLAYERS offers the richest purse on Tour outside the majors, with the winner granted a generous Tour exemption along with a host of tournament invitations.

After his stunning maiden Tour victory at last week’s Puerto Rico Open, Karl Vilips has earned himself a spot in this week’s field alongside 2016 champion, and in-form Jason Day, fresh off a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Another past Aussie champion, Adam Scott, will be hoping to recreate his 2004 heroics, while Cam Davis and Min Woo Lee will be looking produce what would be a life-changing week. Kiwi Ryan Fox rounds out the Australasian contingent in Florida.

As the first player to go back-to-back in the event’s history last year, Scottie Scheffler will again be a favourite, while FedEx Cup leader Sepp Straka and last week’s champion from Bay Hill, Russell Henley, will be riding good form into this week.

LAST YEAR’S CHAMPION: Scottie Scheffler (USA)

PRIZEMONEY: US$25 million

LIVE SCORES: https://www.pgatour.com/leaderboard

TV COVERAGE: THE PLAYERS Championship is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 1: Thursday 10:30pm-10am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Round 2: Friday 10:30pm-10am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Round 3: Saturday 10:30pm-10am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 10:30pm-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

HEADLINERS

Scottie Scheffler: World No. 1 and two-time defending champion

Rory McIlroy: 2019 THE PLAYERS champion

Collin Morikawa: Two-time major champion

Sepp Straka: FedEx Cup leader and three-time Tour winner

Russell Henley: 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner

Jason Day: 2016 THE PLAYERS champion

Karl Vilips: 2025 Puerto Rico Open winner