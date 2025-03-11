At Last! Secret golf swing tips for all the “Aging Athletes” out there

You’ve got to give US golf pro Andrew Emery kudos for aiming this “Senior Golfer’s Secret to Effortless Distance” video directly at all the ‘aging athletes’ and ‘weekend warriors’ out there.

In saying that, Emery does make a lot of sense with his suggestion that there is too much obsession in modern golf coaching with creating lag and forward shaft lean.

“It’s no wonder so many AGING ATHLETES are struggling!” he says. “When you turn off the very thing that produces 80% of your speed, is it any wonder why you lack distance?”

Emery stresses the importance of the arms leading the downswing rather than the turning body being seen as initiating the whole process.

“If you want lag and forward shaft lean the first thing you need to do is stop trying to get lag and forward shaft lean.”