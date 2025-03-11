Sign up to shine at the new NSW Outback Series

Get ready for a golfing adventure like no other in the 2025 NSW Outback Series! This event is the perfect blend of friendly competition, breathtaking scenery, and good old-fashioned fun. It’s not just about the golf – it’s about exploring the iconic country towns that make up the stunning outback of New South Wales.

From May 8th – 15th, players with a GA handicap (no limit) will journey to four fantastic golf courses: Hay Bowling & Golf Club, Hillston Golf Course, Cobar Bowling & Golf Club, and Nyngan Golf Club. Each course promises a unique experience, with practice rounds the afternoon before each event so you’re ready to go.

It’s not just about hitting the greens – there’s a whole lot more to enjoy! Each day includes a round of golf followed by a Winner’s Presentation and a delicious dinner. Players can also look forward to daily prizes, overall event prizes, and entertainment at each evening’s festivities. Plus, with only 100 spots available, you’ll be part of an exclusive group of golfers!

Here’s the schedule breakdown:

Day 1 (May 08): Arrive in Hay, optional practice round, “Meet & Greet.” Day 2 (May 09): First round at Hay Golf Club, daily prize presentation and dinner. Day 3 (May 10): Travel to Hillston, optional practice round. Day 4 (May 11): Second round at Hillston Golf Club, winner presentation and dinner. Day 5 (May 12): Travel to Cobar, optional practice round. Day 6 (May 13): Third round at Cobar Golf Club, winner presentation and dinner. Day 7 (May 14): Travel to Nyngan Golf Club, optional practice round. Day 8 (May 15): Final round at Nyngan Golf Club, overall winner presentation and celebratory dinner.



With a relaxed shotgun start at 10:00am each day and Stableford scoring, the series is designed to be accessible and enjoyable for golfers of all skill levels. Plus, your entry fee covers four rounds of golf, four dinners, entertainment, and the chance to win some awesome prizes!

The entry fee is $400, and with spots filling up fast, don’t miss your chance to be part of the inaugural NSW Outback Series. Entries open on February 28 and close on April 20, so mark your calendars and get ready to tee off in style!

Inclusions for players in their entry fee are:

Four rounds of golf;

Four dinners (additional attendees not in the event can purchase the meal at an additional cost);

Entertainment at each presentation evening;

Daily prizes and overall prizes.

Have questions or want to know more? Contact Charlie Blyde, the Events Administrator at Golf NSW, and he’ll be happy to help. This is your chance to experience the best of country NSW while enjoying a fun, competitive golfing week!

STORY: GOLF NSW

