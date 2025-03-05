How to Follow the New Zealand PGA Championship

Having taken a hiatus from the Challenger PGA Tour in 2024, the Wallace Development New Zealand PGA Championship is back on the schedule and will be contested at Hastings Golf Club on the North Island.



Louis Dobbelaar was the 2023 champion at Gulf Harbour when the championship was last a Tour event, while Waitangi professional, Pieter Zwart finished birdie, birdie, eagle, birdie to win by one stroke last year.



Many Tour stars who played in last week’s New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sports will be back this week, staying on for the two-week Kiwi swing.



With only three events to go in the 2024/25 season, every shot counts with the Chase Still On for the Order of Merit.





2023 CHAMPION: Louis Dobbelaar



PRIZEMONEY: A$175,000



LIVE SCORES: www.pga.org.au



HEADLINERS:



Ryan Peake: 2025 NZ Open champion



Nick Voke: 2025 Webex Players Series Sydney champion



Jack Buchanan: Two-time Tour winner this season



Michael Hendry: Two-time NZ PGA champion



Anthony Quayle: Former Queensland Open and Queensland PGA champion



John Senden: 2006 Australian Open champion



Jake McLeod: 2018 Order of Merit winner



Josh Geary: 2025 Vic Open champion



