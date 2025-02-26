Luxury Escapes Vietnam golf tour with Nick O’Hern & Bree Ogilvy

Aussie pro golfer Nick O’Hern will be joined by new host Bree Ogilvy on the next Luxury Escapes Signature Series golf tour to Vietnam.

Ogilvy (née Laughlin) is a seasoned amateur golfer, former representative of Victoria in elite amateur golf tournaments, and a respected TV presenter with a deep passion for the sport.

Former world #16 O’Hern was a very popular and successful performer on the international golf tours and these days gets just as much kudos for his golf coaching and writing skills.

Their exclusive Vietnam tour begins with a private welcome event at Vive Océane Beach Club & Restaurant, providing an opportunity to meet and interact with Nick and Bree. A special lunch and Q&A session with the duo will offer valuable insights into the game, making this an extraordinary journey for both seasoned players and novices alike.

Over the seven day tour, guests will have the chance to play on four of Vietnam’s most prestigious championship courses – Montgomerie Links Golf Club, Laguna Golf Lang Co, Ba Na Hills Golf Club, and Hoiana Shores Golf Club. Each course presents a distinct challenge, from mountainous terrain to coastal fairways and lush wetlands, providing golfers with a truly diverse experience. Guests will also enjoy expert instruction and personal guidance from Nick and Bree, with a guaranteed opportunity to play nine holes with both professionals across the four rounds of golf.

Beyond the fairways, guests will indulge in luxurious accommodations at the Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa, ensuring relaxation and comfort after an exhilarating day on the course. The experience extends beyond golf with a curated itinerary featuring cultural day trips, fine dining, and visits to iconic landmarks such as Hoi An Ancient Town and the breathtaking Golden Bridge of Ba Na Hills.

Adam Schwab, Co-Founder and CEO of Luxury Escapes says, “We are thrilled to welcome Bree Ogilvy into the Luxury Escapes family as she co-hosts this exclusive experience. With her expertise, paired with Nick O’Hern’s golfing insights, we’re confident this will be a truly unforgettable journey for all who join us.”

“We’re proud to offer our guests truly unique experiences at Luxury Escapes, and this tour is no exception. Blending world-class golf, luxury accommodation and the rich cultural experiences that Vietnam has to offer.”

Limited tickets for this seven-day celebrity-hosted tour to Vietnam are on sale now. Find out more www.luxuryescapes.com

Upgraded bookings receive the BONUS GIFT of an MGI electric golf buggy, valued from $2,199 (limited availability, while stocks

last)

RRP from $5,499 per person. LuxPlus+ member prices from $4,999 – further pricing details available at Luxury Escapes – Signature Series.