Terry Pilkadaris on a roll | PGA Legends Tour Wrap

Pilkadaris tops again at Portarlington

Stars were out in force yet Terry Pilkadaris proved again why he is the hottest player on the PGA Legends Tour with a one-stroke win at the Sheen Panel Service Legends Pro-Am.

Portarlington Golf Club is always a popular stop on the Legends Tour calendar with the likes of Peter Lonard and PGA TOUR Champions players Richard Green and David McKenzie thrilling Portarlington members with their presence. McKenzie is now one of them, made an honorary member after making an almost mythical ace on a par-4 for albatross, just carrying the front bunker and scurrying up the green before hitting the pin and dropping for his first career albatross at the 241-metre 13th. “I’ve never had a ‘3-under’ one before, I’ll take that every time!” beamed McKenzie, who owns eight career hole-in-ones. “What a day – I’m loving it!” Conversely, Pilkadaris compiled a round of 5-under 67 with six birdies and a lone bogey to finish one clear of Lonard (68) with Green sharing third with Tim Elliott at 3-under 69. Quick quotes “It was a good day. Great weather, course was in really good condition,” said Pilkadaris. “If you hit the ball in the right position, you’d capitalise. And that’s what I did. “I capitalised on the par 5s coming in, managed to make birdies on those and consolidate the score. “I’ve been doing some work with a putting specialist in the US, Geoff Mangum. I’m bringing him out – he arrives on Thursday – and he’s going to help me with my putting and also do some clinics and lessons for anyone. “I think I had the yips and he’s starting to fix that. Now I’m starting to hole some putts and it’s going along nicely.” Leading scores

1 Terry Pilkadaris 67

2 Peter Lonard 68

T3 Tim Elliott 69

T3 Richard Green 69

T5 Chris Hynes 71

T5 Shane Johnson 71

T5 Peter Woodward 71

T5 Tony Page 71

February 25

McKenzie makes rarest of birds

He’s done a lot of things in golf, David McKenzie, but never an albatross.

That was until today at Portarlington when the Victorian drilled a driver 241 metres for the almost mythical ace on a par-4 during the Sheen Panel Service Legends Pro-Am on the PGA Legends Tour.

McKenzie’s drive just carried the front bunker and scurried up the green before hitting the pin and dropping for his first career albatross.

But from the tee, with the bunker obscuring his view, the 57-year-old thought it had landed in the sand when a puff of sand arose as his ball landed.

It wasn’t until the crowd erupted as he approached the green – and he was urged to do a “shooey” in celebration – that he realised the magic that had unfolded.

“There’s no way I’m doing a shooey,” McKenzie said as he guzzled a drink in a far more customary manner to celebrate.

“That’s unbelievable … and turns a terrible day into a much better one.

“I hit a driver because I was a bit cranky so that’s why I wasn’t hitting 3-wood, but I was sure it went into the bunker.

“I saw sand come up and (thought nothing of it). That’s crazy.”

McKenzie, the reigning NSW Senior Open champion, estimated that it was his eighth hole-in-one.

“But I’ve never had a ‘3-under, one before, I‘ll take that every time!” he beamed.

“What a day – I’m loving it!”

McKenzie tipped a casual five points into his team’s stableford balance and also won 20 points for the bullseye-style competition on offer for the second shot on that hole in one of the events separate competitions.

He was later presented with an honorary Portarlington Golf Club membership for his history-making shot.

Pilkadaris masterful at Moama

Photo: PGA Australia

He spends much of his time coaching these days but some tips from American ‘putting theorist’ Geoff Mangum propelled Terry Pilkadaris to a commanding win at the Moama Masters Rich River.