Western Sydney veteran golfers tee off their 2025 interclub season

February saw the opening round of the Western Sydney Region Veterans Golfers Association (WSRVGA) 2025 interclub competition at Dunheved Golf Club.

Perfect weather and a very well presented course provided the perfect opportunity for the veteran golfers of western Sydney to show their worth – unfortunately in most cases the course came out on top.

A feature of the presentations was the awarding of major prizes from the 2024 season. Glenmore Heritage Valley were presented with their Club of the Year trophy while the two players of the year, Paul Fairbrother (Dunheved) and Lynette Luttinger (Richmond) received trophies, vouchers and shirts jointly provided by WSRVGA and NSWVGA.

Also feted was long time Richmond stalwart Noel Byles, who presented with life membership of WSRVGA in recognition of his years of service to both the Richmond club and the WSRVGA as both a club representative and Vice President.

Glenmore again showed they are a force to be reckoned with in striving for Club of the Year – their best four players accruing a total of 149 stableford points for the club to take an early lead in this competition for 2025. They were followed on the leaderboard by Richmond (136). Leonay (134), Wallacia (132), Dunheved (131), Stonecutters Ridge (129), Penrith (129) and Springwood (117). The successful Glenmore team was made up of Anthony Bowden, Gavin Johnson, Noel Guillaume and Tim Dawes.

The closeness of the various competitions is clearly evident in the results.

The 2BBB Medley was taken out by Debra Moussa and Maxine Rassmussen, with 42 points on a countback from Christine Hoppe and Noel Hoppe also on 42 points but also on a countback from the third place finishers.

The Men’s B grade was similar, with Glenmore’s Alan Bain (33 points) finishing ahead of Wallacia’s Terry Sharpe (33 points), both on countbacks.

The Women’s individual was yet another feast of countbacks with Penrith’s Julie Berg edging out clubmate Debra Moussa after both finished with 33 points.

Glenmore’s lead in the Club of the Year is hardly surprising when the men’s 2BBB results are scrutinised. Their leading pair of Anthony Bowden and Keith Strathdee combined for an impressive 45 points, one more than their clubmates Alan Bain and Gavin Johnson who secured on yet another countback.

The dominance of the Glenmore players also showed in the men’s A and C grade individual competitions, with Gavin Johnson (Glenmore, 38 points) taking A grade ahead of Ken Powell (Richmond, 36), and in C Grade Anthony Bowden (Glenmore 42) having a good lead over Hugh Renny (Leonay 37).

The next interclub challenge is scheduled for Penrith Golf Club on Tuesday April 1st.

STORY: Noel Hoppe | WSRVGA