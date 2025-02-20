The Brassie | For lovers of golf history and tradition

The Brassie is the journal of The Australian Golf Heritage Society (AGHS) and is a great read for those interested in golf history, tradition and items of general interest.

The society recently relaunched the magazine and the response to the first issue was excellent.

The second issue is now available online and has articles on Norman von Nida, one of our greatest golfers and sports heroes; Edwina Kennedy, our only winner of the British Women’s Amateur Championship in over 130 years; the early years of The Australian Golf Club; the history of Concord Golf Club which recently celebrated its 125th anniversary; and Part 2 of the article on PGA Life Member Tommy Moore.

Below is the link to the electronic version of The Brassie Issue 1 2025.

https://heyzine.com/flip-book/7e392c5286.html

The link should work on all current laptops, tablets, or smartphones. The AGHS suggests viewing it in full-page mode.