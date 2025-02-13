A new force on the PGA Legends Tour

A new force is emerging on the PGA Legends Tour with Kiwi Dominic Barson winning for a second time this season in dominant fashion at the St Clair Legends Pro-Am in Dunedin.

A three-stroke winner at the Pegasus Legends Pro-Am, Barson shot 7-under 64 at St Clair Golf Club to win by five strokes from in-form Queenslander Murray Lott (69) with three players sharing third place at even par.

Fifth at Legends Tour Q School last January, Barson joined the Tour late last year and had top-10 finishes at Moss Vale and Pymble.

He got through First Stage of PGA TOUR Champions School in the US and now looks set to challenge for the Order of Merit title in 2025.

Barson made the perfect start to his round at St Clair, opening with a bogey at the par-5 14th.

That was followed by birdies at 15, 18 and one to be 5-under through six holes.

He backed up a birdie at 5 with three on the trot from the eighth hole to reach 9-under par, bogeys at two of his final three holes reducing the winning margin by two.

Leading scores

1 Dominic Barson 64

2 Murray Lott 69

T3 Brad Burns 71

T3 Ben Jackson 71

T3 Roland Baglin 71

STORY: Tony Webeck | PGA AUSTRALIA