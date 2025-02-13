Live TV boost for 2025 Aussie WPGA Championship

Golf fans across the nation will be able to watch the 2025 Australian WPGA Championship live on the 9Network, and Fox Sports available on Foxtel and Kayo.

In what is a major coup for the new standalone women’s golf event set to be hosted at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on March 6-9, the 9 Network, Foxtel and Kayo will showcase 10 hours of action-packed golf during the final two days of play. The domestic rights compliment the global reach provided through the event’s Tour co-sanctioning partner in the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The 9Network has been the free to air home of Australia’s major golf tournaments including the BMW Australian PGA Championship and the Australian Open for last three years, alongside Foxtel and Kayo who have helped to drive the largest amount of Australian golf on television in the sports history as the broadcast partner of the Australian majors, the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia.

The Saturday and Sunday of the 2025 Australian WPGA Championship will be broadcast live from 12pm-5pm AEDT on 9GEMHD and 9Now, and on Fox Sports available on Foxtel and Kayo.

PGA of Australia and Golf Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Michael McDonald, said:

“We’re excited to have both the 9Network and Foxtel group simulcast the 2025 WPGA Championship,” McDonald said.

“Our broadcast partners understand the unprecedented growth and demand for golf across the country, and we are excited to showcase more elite women’s golf to our fans through this broadcast.

“We are excited that Grace Kim will headline an elite field from Australia and around the world tackling the sensational The Palms golf course layout at Sanctuary Cove, and we look forward to showcasing Gold Coast golf through the broadcast.”

The 2025 Australian WPGA Championship will be played at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on the Gold Coast from March 6-9.

The Gold Coast Festival of Golf will also be held as part of the event, combining the thrill of the game with an unforgettable festival atmosphere. Featuring live music, pop-up bars, dedicated participation zones, interactive experiences, plus golf and lifestyle displays showcasing the latest and greatest in golf.

Tickets to the 2025 Australian WPGA Championship are now available via Ticketek and are just $15 or adults, with kids 17 and under free.

The 2025 Australian WPGA Championship is supported by Experience Gold Coast and the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland.

STORY: Alanna Mullan | GOLF AUSTRALIA/PGA OF AUSTRALIA